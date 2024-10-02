Israel bars UN chief from entering country after Iran's missile attack. Here's why

Israel has barred United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from entering the country, accusing him of being biased against Israel. Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz declared Guterres "persona non grata" and said the UN chief would be prevented from entering Israel for failing to "unequivocally" condemn Iran's missile attack on Israel. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged for a ceasefire in Lebanon, highlighting the importance of maintaining sovereignty.(Reuters)

"Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel, as nearly all the countries of the world have done, does not deserve to set foot on Israeli soil," Katz said.

After Iran launched dozens of ballistic missiles towards Tel Aviv, Guterres posted on X, “I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation. This must stop. We absolutely need a ceasefire.”

On the other hand, when Israel launched what it said was a limited ground incursion in southern Lebanon, the UN chief said “sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon must be respected.”

“I am extremely concerned with the escalation of the conflict in Lebanon and appeal for an immediate ceasefire. An all-out war must be avoided in Lebanon at all costs, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon must be respected,” he said.

The Israeli government has expressed frustration over Guterres’ response to the ongoing hostilities.

“This is a Secretary-General who has yet to denounce the massacre and sexual atrocities committed by Hamas murderers on October 7, nor has he led any efforts to declare them a terrorist organization,” Katz said.

“A Secretary-General who gives backing to terrorists, rapists, and murderers from Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and now Iran—the mothership of global terror—will be remembered as a stain on the history of the UN. Israel will continue to defend its citizens and uphold its national dignity, with or without Antonio Guterres.”

On Tuesday, Iran fired at least 180 missiles into Israel, escalating an already volatile situation. The attack was seen as retaliation for Israel's recent strikes on Hezbollah leaders and Iranian military officials, including Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Revolutionary Guard General Abbas Nilforushan.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation, saying, “Iran made a big mistake tonight, and it will pay for it.” Israel's military reported successfully intercepting many of the missiles, though some struck southern and central areas of the country, injuring two people.