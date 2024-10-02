Iran attacks Israel live updates: PM Netanyahu, US, warn of response to missile strikes

Iran attacks Israel live: Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel,

Israel conflict live updates: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to make Iran “pay the price” for firing more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday. Israel and its key ally, the US, managed to intercept most of the missiles launched by Iran , and have warned that they will retaliate. According to Iranian officials, their Fattah missiles, hit 90 per cent of the intended targets, which were military bases....Read More

US President Joe Biden backed their ally Israel and stated, "The attack appears to have been defeated and ineffective, and this is a testament to Israeli military capability and the US military."

He added, "Make no mistake, the United States is fully, fully, fully supportive of Israel."

Iran had stated that their attack was entirely defensive and was a response to Israeli killings of militant leaders and strikes in Lebanon. The attacks have been “concluded” by Iran unless they are provoked once more by Israel, said the Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi.

Israel also continued its attacks on Lebanon on Tuesday which resulted in the deaths of fifty-five individuals and left 156 others injured, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

The U.N. Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

A military spokesperson told AFP that Israel had begun ground invasions into Lebanon and would also continue to launch strikes across the Middle East in response to Iran's attacks.