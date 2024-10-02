Iran attacks Israel live updates: PM Netanyahu, US, warn of response to missile strikes
Israel conflict live updates: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to make Iran “pay the price” for firing more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday. Israel and its key ally, the US, managed to intercept most of the missiles launched by Iran , and have warned that they will retaliate. According to Iranian officials, their Fattah missiles, hit 90 per cent of the intended targets, which were military bases....Read More
US President Joe Biden backed their ally Israel and stated, "The attack appears to have been defeated and ineffective, and this is a testament to Israeli military capability and the US military."
He added, "Make no mistake, the United States is fully, fully, fully supportive of Israel."
Iran had stated that their attack was entirely defensive and was a response to Israeli killings of militant leaders and strikes in Lebanon. The attacks have been “concluded” by Iran unless they are provoked once more by Israel, said the Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi.
Israel also continued its attacks on Lebanon on Tuesday which resulted in the deaths of fifty-five individuals and left 156 others injured, according to the Lebanese health ministry.
The U.N. Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the escalating conflict in the Middle East.
A military spokesperson told AFP that Israel had begun ground invasions into Lebanon and would also continue to launch strikes across the Middle East in response to Iran's attacks.
Israel conflict live updates: US, Israel warn retaliation against Iran for ballistic missile attack
Iran attacks Israel live: On Wednesday, Israel conducted three raids on the Al-Shoueifat Al-Amrousieh area in the southern suburbs of Beirut in Lebanon.
According to the Lebanese health ministry, strikes on Tuesday had already killed fifty-five individuals and left 156 others injured.
The Israeli military gave evacuation warnings early in the morning across Beirut .
Israel conflict live updates: US, Israel warn retaliation against Iran for ballistic missile attack
Israel conflict live updates: Israel and its key ally, the United States, have vowed to retaliate against an Iranian attack on the former on Tuesday.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that Iran would “ pay for it” after launching missiles against them.
Meanwhile, The United States have also discussed a joint response and warned Tehran of "severe consequences".
Most of the 180 missiles fired at Israel were intercepted.