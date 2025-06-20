Israel can strike all of Iran's nuclear sites, but ‘all help is welcome’: Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said he welcomed international support in targeting Iran’s nuclear sites, nearly a week into Israeli air raids on the country. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei could be a potential target, saying "no one is immune" from Israeli strikes.(AFP)

Israel is "capable of striking all of Iran's nuclear facilities" but "all help is welcome," Netanyahu told public broadcaster Kan. He also said, "President Donald Trump will do what is good for the United States, and I will do what is good for the State of Israel."

Addressing the broader conflict, Netanyahu declared that Israel was "changing the face of the world" through its war with Iran, now in its seventh day. "I said that we're changing the face of the Middle East, and now I say we're changing the face of the world," he said, adding that Israel had destroyed "more than half" of Iran’s missile launchers.

Netanyahu also commented on Iran’s political leadership, saying, "The matter of changing the regime or the fall of this regime is first and foremost a matter for the Iranian people. There is no substitute for this. And that's why I didn't present it as a goal. It could be a result, but it's not a stated or formal goal that we have."

Meanwhile, tensions escalated after Iranian missiles struck residential areas near Tel Aviv and hit Soroka Medical Centre in southern Israel, wounding at least 240 people, including 80 patients and medical staff. Most sustained minor injuries, as much of the hospital had already been evacuated. In response, Israeli warplanes launched new strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

The conflict, which began last Friday with surprise Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear targets, has resulted in at least 639 deaths in Iran—263 of them civilians—and over 1,300 injuries, according to a Washington-based Iranian human rights group. Iran has retaliated with hundreds of missile and drone attacks, killing at least 24 people in Israel and injuring hundreds more.

‘No one is immune to Israeli attacks’

Netanyahu on Thursday said that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei could be a potential target, saying "no one is immune" from Israeli strikes. He made the remarks while visiting Soroka Medical Centre in Beersheba, which was struck by Iranian missiles earlier in the day.

"I gave instructions that no one is immune," Netanyahu said. "I prefer not to deal with headlines and to let actions speak for themselves." He added, "During a war, words have to be chosen with care, and actions with precision. All the options are open. It’s best not to speak about this in the press."

Netanyahu stressed that Israel’s military campaign is focused on Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities, contrasting it with Iran’s attacks on civilians. "They fire at hospitals where people are unable to escape danger," he said. "This is the difference between a functioning democracy that adheres to the law and these murderers."

Earlier, Israeli defence minister Israel Katz directly threatened Khamenei, saying: "Preventing the existence of Khamenei, the modern Hitler – is one of the goals of the operation." Touring an affected site in Holon, Katz said, "A dictator like Khamenei, who leads Iran and has inscribed the destruction of Israel on his flag – he cannot continue to exist." He added that the supreme leader "has great ideological influence, he uses all his resources for the cause, and today we see proof that he is giving orders to shoot at hospitals."

On whether the United States would join the Israeli campaign to dismantle Iran's nuclear program, Netanyahu said the decision rests with President Donald Trump. “He will do what is good for America, and I will do what’s good for Israel,” he said, adding, “He knows the game.”

Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel's readiness to act independently if needed. “At the end of this operation, there will be no nuclear threat on Israel, and there won’t be a ballistic threat.”

As the conflict escalates, Iran has launched over 400 ballistic missiles and more than 1,000 drones since Israel began Operation Rising Lion last Friday.

The campaign aims to eliminate Iran’s nuclear and missile threats.

(With inputs from agencies)