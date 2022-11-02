Home / World News / Benjamin Netanyahu could be Israel PM in stunning comeback: ‘A very big win’

Benjamin Netanyahu could be Israel PM in stunning comeback: 'A very big win'

Published on Nov 02, 2022

Israel Election: Former Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption he denies, left the office less than 18 months ago.

Israel Election: Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Israel's former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu could return to power again as he said that his right-wing camp was on the cusp of a great election win. Exit polls on Wednesday predicted that his block was gaining a slim majority in the parliament.

"We have won a huge vote of confidence from the people of Israel," Benjamin Netanyahu said.

“We are on the brink of a very big victory,” he added vowing to form a "stable, national government."

Here are top 5 updates on this story:

  1. Exit polls showed that Benjamin Netanyahu was on course for a comeback as his block of four parties will secure 62 of the Knesset's 120 seats.
  2. Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption he denies, left the office less than 18 months ago.
  3. Benjamin Netanyahu had a record 12-year consecutive reign of Israel's longest serving prime minister which ended in June 2021.
  4. As the fragile alliance that followed unravelled a year into its rule, Israel held a fifth election in less than four years.
  5. “The people want a different way. They want security. They want power, not weakness ... they want diplomatic wisdom, but with firmness,” Benjamin Netanyahu said.
