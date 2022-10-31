Home / World News / Benjamin Netanyahu comeback? Israel votes for fifth time in 4 years tomorrow

Benjamin Netanyahu comeback? Israel votes for fifth time in 4 years tomorrow

world news
Published on Oct 31, 2022 05:18 PM IST

Israel Election: Last four elections in Israel ended in an indecisive mandate as alliances fell short of the majority mark.

Israel Election: Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Israel will vote for the fifth time in four years on Tuesday in an election in which former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is attempting a comeback. The race has been galvanised as support rises for the ultranationalist Religious Zionism bloc and firebrand co-leader Itamar Ben-Gvir.

But this could be Benjamin Netanyahu's moment as Israel's longest-serving premier, who is on trial on corruption charges which he has denied, is vying for the top post again.

This will be the first time since 2009 when Benjamin Netanyahu will be running into the polls not as the incumbent. Although his rightist Likud party is expected to finish as the largest in parliament, final opinion polls showed him still short of the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.

This could open the prospect of weeks of coalition wrangling and possibly new elections.

Last four elections in Israel ended in an indecisive mandate as alliances fell short of the majority mark in the Knesset. Outgoing centrist prime minister Yair Lapid, who announced an early election following defections from his coalition, will remain in office in the event of deadlock.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

