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Israel elections 2026 LIVE: Israelis vote to elect new govt, Netanyahu's rivals invoke October 7 in last-minute appeal

By HT News Desk
Oct 27, 2026, 11:59:54 IST

Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: As Israelis vote today, Benjamin Netanyahu is facing a tough challenge from former military chief Gadi Eisenkot and other opposition leaders.

Images of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot, leader of Yashar, displayed on screens during a final election campaign rally in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, Oct. 25. (Bloomberg)
Images of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot, leader of Yashar, displayed on screens during a final election campaign rally in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, Oct. 25. (Bloomberg)

Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: Voting began across Israel on Tuesday in a high-stakes national election, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing a tough challenge from former military chief Gadi Eisenkot and other opposition leaders....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 27 Oct 2026, 11:59:54 AM IST

    Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: Defence minister Katz urges voters to back ‘offensive approach’ to security

    Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: Israeli defence minister Israel Katz on Tuesday urged voters to support the government's security policies, saying the election presented a choice between an offensive approach and a return to "containment and appeasement".

    Katz claimed that Israel had strengthened its security by striking Iran twice, expanding its security boundaries in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, and fortifying its eastern border and the Jordan Valley.

    "Erdogan and Israel's enemies are concerned about this power and determination—Israeli citizens must support it to complete the job," he said, adding, "Give us the power to continue and do it!"

  • 27 Oct 2026, 11:47:45 AM IST

    Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: Arab parties may emerge as kingmakers

    Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: Israel could face weeks of coalition negotiations after Tuesday's election if neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's religious and ultranationalist alliance nor the opposition bloc secures a parliamentary majority.

    No single party has ever won an outright majority in Israel's parliament, making coalition-building crucial to forming a government.

    Arab-led parties, which are pushing for a high voter turnout, could emerge as kingmakers if they agree to back either side and other parties are willing to join an alliance with them, reported AP.

  • 27 Oct 2026, 11:30:12 AM IST

    Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: When will Israel election results be announced?

    Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: Voting will conclude at 10 pm local time on Tuesday, or 12:30 am IST on Wednesday, October 28.

    Israeli television channels are expected to release exit polls immediately after voting ends, offering an early indication of how the parties have performed.

    Official counting will follow, with the final vote tally expected by October 30. The results are scheduled to be formally published on November 4.

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