Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: Netanyahu, Eisenkot locked neck-and-neck in exit polls; results out on Oct 30
Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: The revised exit polls reversed an earlier trend that had favoured the opposition, with Israel's Channel 12 now handing 52 seats to the Netanyahu bloc, and 49 to Eisenkot and others.
Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: Israel's exit polls reversed overnight as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was predicted to have a narrow lead on his main challenger, former military chief Gadi Eisenkot....Read More
The revised exit polls reversed an earlier trend that had favoured the opposition, with Israel's Channel 12 now predicting 52 seats to the Netanyahu bloc, and 49 for Eisenkot and others. However, the exit polls pointed to a political deadlock with no clear winner, with major Israeli TV stations suggesting a neck-and-neck contest.
Voting ended in Israel on Tuesday in a high-stakes national election, in which a total of 7,331,981 Israelis were eligible to vote. The polls witnessed high-voter turnout, with nearly 77.7 per cent of voters casting their ballots. This is higher than the turnout in the 2022 Israeli prime ministerial elections, which saw a turnout of just over 70 per cent. This is the first general election in the country since the 2023 Hamas attack.
How do elections in Israel work?
Israelis vote for parties to enter the 120-seat Knesset, instead of single candidates, under a proportional representation system. A party or coalition needs to secure at least 61 seats to form a majority government.
Parties must win at least 3.25 per cent of the national vote to enter parliament. Seats are then distributed among qualifying parties according to their share of the votes.
Official counting will follow, with the final vote tally expected by October 30. The results are scheduled to be formally published on November 4. Once the final results are available, Israeli President Isaac Herzog will consult leaders of the political parties to assess which candidate has the strongest chance of forming a government.
That candidate will have up to 42 days to negotiate with other parties and put together a governing coalition.
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- 28 Oct 2026, 08:33:41 AM IST
Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: Israel's Central Election Committee data shows Likud in lead after 100,000 ballots counted
Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party is leading with approximately 27% of the vote after the first 100,000 ballots were counted, Israel's Central Election Committee shared at about 2:30 am on Wednesday.
Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar held about 17% of the vote, while Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad sat at nearly 9%.
- 28 Oct 2026, 08:31:38 AM IST
Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: RZP's Smotrich says Arabs won't stop ‘revolution’ in West Bank
Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: Arab Israelis should not celebrate the results of the election exit polls, Religious Zionist Party chairman Bezalel Smotrich said early Wednesday morning, according to The Jerusalem Post.
He claimed Arab parties were celebrating because "they think they will succeed in stopping the revolution in Judea and Samaria." “We will not allow you to stop (it),” he said. The RZP is a far-right religious-nationalist party in Israel.
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- 28 Oct 2026, 08:29:10 AM IST
Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: ‘Forbidden to establish government that leans on Arab parties,’ says Netanyahu
Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following the publication of exit polls, said it would be “forbidden” to establish a coalition government which would include Arab parties.
“It is simply forbidden that we endanger Israel and establish a government that leans on Arab parties that are anti-Zionist,” The Jerusalem Post cited Netanyahu as saying. He said the Arab parties supported Hamas and called Israeli soldiers “murderers and war criminals."
- 28 Oct 2026, 08:08:34 AM IST
Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: Netanyahu claims right-wing bloc will have ‘decisive majority’ among ‘Zionist public’
Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the right-wing bloc will win a “decisive majority” among the “Zionist and Jewish public.”
“The right-wing bloc has a clear, decisive majority among the Zionist public, among the Jewish public and all those who support the state,” Times of Israel cited Netanyahu as saying.
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- 28 Oct 2026, 08:03:13 AM IST
Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: Four parties below 3.25% in partial vote count
Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: With over a quarter of the votes counted, the parties which are currently below the 3.25% threshold needed to enter Knesset include Ra’am (3.2%), Reservists (2.9%), People of Israel (1.8%), Charedi Public (0.2%), Times of Israel reported.
- 28 Oct 2026, 07:59:08 AM IST
Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: 25.2% Knesset votes counted, Likud in lead
Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: According to Times of Israel, 25.2% of votes have been counted. The partial vote count currently signals a lead to Likud, PM Benjamin Netanyahu's party.
Likud is placed at 32 seats, with closest rival Yashar, led by Gadi Eisenkot, following with 21 seats, Times of Israel reported. The current estimates are according to a quarter of the ballots which have been counted.
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- 28 Oct 2026, 07:49:18 AM IST
Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: Official vote counts start trickling in
Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: The counts from Israel’s Central Elections Committee started trickling in early Wednesday morning, according to the Associated Press.
- 28 Oct 2026, 07:43:34 AM IST
Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: Netanyahu says ‘Israel has unique opportunity with Trump to eliminate Iran threat’
Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said he saw a “unique opportunity” with US President Donald Trump to eliminate the “existential threat” posed by Iran.
“Israel has a unique opportunity with our partner President Trump to forever eliminate the existential threat of Iran,” Netanyahu told reporters, according to AFP.
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- 28 Oct 2026, 07:41:02 AM IST
Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: Netanyahu vows to form ‘strong’ right-wing government
Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday vowed to form a new government in the country following voting on Tuesday.
“We must put in place a strong government of the right,” Netanyahu told supporters, according to AFP. He further called on the “Jewish and Zionist majority” to unite. “It is out of the question to have a government that is backed by Arab parties,” he said.
- 28 Oct 2026, 07:20:44 AM IST
Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: Israel's exit polls stage overnight reversal as Netanyahu gains ground
Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: In an overnight reversal, Israel's exit polls now show incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead. The polls had earlier favoured the opposition.
Israel's Channel 12's All TV Exit Polls has now predicted 52 seats for Netanyahu and 49 to the current opposition. It has preidcted 19 seats for the Arab parties.
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