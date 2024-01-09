close_game
News / World News / Israeli forces kill 40 fighters in Gaza's Khan Younis, military says

Israeli forces kill 40 fighters in Gaza's Khan Younis, military says

Reuters |
Jan 09, 2024 01:28 PM IST

Summarising operations since Monday, it said aircraft hit Hamas fighters in Al-Maghazi, central Gaza.

Israeli forces have killed around 40 Palestinian fighters and raided a militant compound and tunnel shafts during expanded operations in the southern Gaza Strip's Khan Younis, the military said on Tuesday.

Israeli troops operating in the area of al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AFP)
Israeli troops operating in the area of al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AFP)

South and central Gaza have been a focus of the offensive by Israel, which on Saturday declared Hamas infrastructures in the north dismantled.

