Israeli forces kill 40 fighters in Gaza's Khan Younis, military says
Reuters |
Jan 09, 2024 01:28 PM IST
Summarising operations since Monday, it said aircraft hit Hamas fighters in Al-Maghazi, central Gaza.
Israeli forces have killed around 40 Palestinian fighters and raided a militant compound and tunnel shafts during expanded operations in the southern Gaza Strip's Khan Younis, the military said on Tuesday.
Summarising operations since Monday, it said aircraft hit Hamas fighters in Al-Maghazi, central Gaza. South and central Gaza have been a focus of the offensive by Israel, which on Saturday declared Hamas infrastructures in the north dismantled.
