Israeli forces kill 40 fighters in Gaza's Khan Younis, military says

Israeli forces have killed around 40 Palestinian fighters and raided a militant compound and tunnel shafts during expanded operations in the southern Gaza Strip's Khan Younis, the military said on Tuesday. Israeli troops operating in the area of al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AFP)

Summarising operations since Monday, it said aircraft hit Hamas fighters in Al-Maghazi, central Gaza. South and central Gaza have been a focus of the offensive by Israel, which on Saturday declared Hamas infrastructures in the north dismantled.