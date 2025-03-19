Menu Explore
Israel launches 'ground operation' in Gaza day after airstrikes

ByHT News Desk
Mar 19, 2025 09:10 PM IST

“The IDF will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the citizens of the State of Israel,” Israel army said.

Israel launched 'targeted ground operations' in Gaza just a day after conducting a series of air strikes on a scale not seen since a ceasefire began in January.

Israel Defence Forces personnel in South Gaza.
Israel Defence Forces personnel in South Gaza.

"Over the past day, IDF troops began targeted ground activities in the central and southern Gaza Strip in order to expand the security zone and to create a partial buffer between northern and southern Gaza. As part of the ground activities, the troops expanded their control further to the center of the Netzarim Corridor," Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"Simultaneously, it was decided that the Golani Brigade would be stationed in the Southern Command area and will remain ready for operations in the Gaza Strip. The IDF will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the citizens of the State of Israel," IDF added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a "last warning" to Gazans, saying in a video statement that they should follow the advice of US President Donald Trump and return Israeli hostages and remove Hamas from power.

"Residents of Gaza, this is the last warning," Katz said. "Take the advice of the President of the United States. Return the hostages and remove Hamas, and other options will open up for you -- including the possibility of leaving for other places in the world for those who want to."

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
