Israel-Hamas ceasefire at risk? Netanyahu issues fresh warning over release of hostages

The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel to stop the war and secure the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, which is reportedly set to begin Sunday, may be at risk of falling apart over a dispute regarding the release of hostages. Israel-Hamas ceasefire: Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet approved the truce deal early Saturday.(AP)

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning stating that his country will not proceed with the truce deal until and unless they receive a list of hostages to be released by Hamas, as agreed beforehand.

The announcement came nearly three hours after the deadline for Hamas to provide the names to Qatari mediators, with no immediate response from either Hamas or Qatar.

The ceasefire, brokered by the US and Qatar, was confirmed after Israeli the deal received a nod from the Israeli security Cabinet at a rare meeting held during the Jewish Sabbath a day earlier.

Israel-Hamas truce deal to begin on Sunday?

The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel will go into effect Sunday at 8:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), mediator Qatar announced Saturday.

The truce deal aims to end 15 months of war between Israel and Hamas, which began after a sudden offensive by the militant group in Tel Aviv.

As per the agreement, 33 Israeli hostages are expected to be released over six weeks in the first phase of the ceasefire. In exchange for that, 737 Palestinian prisoners will be handed over to the Hamas.

All Palestinian prisoners who were convicted of deadly attacks will be exiled to Gaza or abroad — some for three years and others permanently — and barred from returning to Israel or the West Bank.

The first phase will begin with three female hostages returning on Day 1, with subsequent exchanges every week. Alongside the hostages, 1,167 Gaza residents, including all women and children under 19, will be freed.

However, Israel continued its airstrikes on Saturday, and Gaza's Health Ministry said 23 bodies had been brought to hospitals over the past 24 hours.

“What is this truce that kills us hours before it begins?” asked Abdallah Al-Aqad, the brother of a woman killed by an airstrike in the southern city of Khan Younis. Health officials said a couple and their two children, aged 2 and 7, were dead.

(With AP inputs)