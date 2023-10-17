Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu says world must unite to 'defeat Hamas'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Tuesday for broad international support in the country's war against Gaza rulers Hamas after the militant group's deadly attack on Israel. Israel-Hamas War: Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(Reuters)

"The world must stand united behind Israel to defeat Hamas," Netanyahu said alongside visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The German leader is one of a slew of top politicians to have visited Israel since Hamas militants from Gaza attacked the country on October 7.

"The savagery that we witnessed perpetrated by the Hamas murderers coming out of Gaza were the worst crimes committed against Jews since the Holocaust," Netanyahu said, referring to the extermination of more than six million Jews by the Nazis.

More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel and around 3,000 in Gaza since the conflict erupted, according to tolls by officials on both sides.