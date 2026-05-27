Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man inside the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Tuesday, according to Israel's military and the Palestinian health ministry. Israeli forces kill Palestinian who threw stones in West Bank camp

The military told AFP that its troops shot dead a man who had thrown stones at soldiers inside the camp.

"The soldiers initiated a suspect arrest procedure, during which they fired toward the terrorist and eliminated him in order to remove the threat", the military said.

"A citizen... was killed by Israeli fire in the Jenin camp, and ambulance crews transported his body to Jenin Government Hospital," the Ramallah-based ministry said in a statement.

The director of Jenin's Government Hospital, Wissam Baker, identified the victim as Nasser al-Saadi, noting that "he arrived dead at the hospital after being shot in the thigh".

"It appears he bled heavily after being injured before an ambulance was called to transport him to the hospital," Baker told AFP.

The Palestinian Red Crescent had earlier announced that Israeli forces handed over the body of a 30-year-old from inside the Jenin refugee camp, which is adjacent to the city of Jenin.

Israeli forces have occupied and barred access to the Jenin refugee camp since January 2025, when they launched a wide-ranging operation aimed at uprooting Palestinian militant groups from the West Bank's densely populated refugee camps.

The operation has caused the displacement of nearly 40,000 people from the camps, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

At least 1,073 Palestinians, including several armed fighters, have been killed by Israeli soldiers or settlers in the West Bank since the outbreak of the Gaza war following Hamas's attack on 7 October 2023, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian Authority data.

On the other hand, official Israeli data shows at least 46 Israelis civilians and soldiers have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military operations in the same period.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.