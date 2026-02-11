Israeli President’s Visit to Australia Splits the Country

SYDNEY—For many members of Australia’s Jewish community, this week’s visit by Israeli President Isaac Herzog was a source of comfort after 15 people were killed in an antisemitic terrorist attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach in December. File photo of Israel's President Isaac Herzog. (AFP)

To pro-Palestinian activists, the visit was hurtful after two years of fighting in Gaza left more than 70,000 Palestinians dead and the enclave in ruins.

The tensions boiled over on Monday night, when police and pro-Palestinian demonstrators clashed in Sydney’s downtown, in a violent altercation that is rare in Australia. Footage published by local media shows police officers punching a man in a melee on the street. Another video showed officers hauling away people who were kneeling while conducting Muslim prayers.

When asked about some of the videos, Chris Minns, the premier of New South Wales state, said “all the circumstances will of course be investigated,” adding that the “police were repeatedly confronted” and that people attempted to breach police lines. Police said Tuesday they had charged nine people with assault and public order offenses, and were in the process of issuing six more people with court attendance notices.

The events show how difficult it is for Australia, which has a reputation for multiculturalism, to find the right balance between fighting antisemitism and allowing for criticism of Israel and democratic protest.

“We really feel that this was a very important and very special trip,” said Rabbi Levi Wolff, chief rabbi at the Central Synagogue in Sydney, who met with Herzog during the visit. He said the protests have been difficult to watch.

“The president of Israel is here not for any political reasons; he’s not here for any policies of Israel,” Rabbi Wolff said. “He’s here as a member of a large Jewish family and here to help bring comfort to mourners.”

Imam Shadi Alsuleiman, president of the Australian National Imams Council, said his organization mourned the loss of life alongside Australia’s Jewish community. But Herzog’s visit is a visceral reminder to Australian Muslims and others of the people killed in Gaza, he said.

“All it has done has amplified divisions,” he said of the visit. “There are so many ways to ease the grief for the Jewish community in Bondi, without having a tin ear for the rest of multicultural Australia.”

Authorities say the Bondi Beach attack during a Hanukkah festival was carried out by a father and son who were inspired by extremist Islamic State ideology. The father was killed in the attack and the son is facing murder, terrorism and other charges. There is no evidence the pair received outside help, authorities have said.