Israel-Iran war live updates: Strikes on Lebanon kill 37; Hezbollah intel HQ targeted

Israel-Iran war live updates: Israel has killed 37 people and injured 151 in a series of bombings over the last 24 hours according to Lebanon's health ministry. Israel launched strikes early on Friday targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut and Beirut's airport, sources told news agency Reuters. Israel's military on Thursday it had hit Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in the Lebanese capital Beirut, as troops battled militants near the border and warplanes bombarded their strongholds around the country....Read More

The strike was allegedly aimed at eliminating senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine, who is widely considered the successor to the late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in a strike earlier this week.

Ten consecutive air strikes launched late on Thursday killed nine people and were also the second strike ever in central Beirut since 2006.

The IDF has issued evacuation warnings for Beirut and areas in the south of Lebanon which were demarcated as a buffer zone by the UN in a 2006 agreement, signalling an escalation of force.

The Israeli military has also begin ground incursions leading to cross-border fighting with the Hezbollah, that caused 9 fatalities among their own troops.

As the UN and the several countries call for a ceasefire, Israel has upped the ante on their plans to eradicate Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon. An Israeli military official revealed that the country had white phosphorus shells that they planned to use in their attacks.

Further, additional battalions have been stationed to the Lebanon border to deal with on-ground battles with the Hezbollah.

While the USA has affirmed support for their ally, President Joe Biden has also asked Israel to respond “proportionally” and has drawn a line over attacking Iran's oil or nuclear facilities.

Nearly 1.2 million people have been displaced in Lebanon since strikes began by Israel earlier this week, with the total death toll surpassing 1,000 people.