In 'full control' of attacked areas: Israel army on southern territory near Gaza

Israel's army declared that its forces were in "full control of communities" in its southern territory near Gaza, two days after Hamas launched a surprise attack. Israel-Palestine War: Israeli soldiers ride on a Merkava tank as it drives to an undisclosed location in northern Israel.(AFP)

"We are in full control of the communities," military spokesman Daniel Hagari said, adding however that there still might be "terrorists" in the area. This comes as Israel drafted a record 300,000 reservists in its response to a multi-front Hamas attack from Gaza. We are "going on the offensive," the chief military spokesperson said. Daniel Hagari said control of those communities had been re-established but that isolated clashes continued as some gunmen remained active. "We are now carrying out searches in all of the communities and clearing the area," he said.

Here are latest updates on Israel-Hamas war:

On 300,000 reservists been called up by the military- a number suggesting preparations for a possible invasion- Daniel Hagari said, “We have never drafted so many reservists on such a scale. We are going on the offensive.” He confirmed media reports that 700 people had been killed on Israel's side of the border, including 73 confirmed members of the security forces. Israel formally declared war on Sunday and gave the green light for “significant military steps” to retaliate against Hamas. More than 1,100 people have been killed and thousands wounded on both sides as the fighting continued in several locations. Austria's foreign minister said that his country will freeze development aid for the Palestinian areas following the attack by Hamas on Israel. Germany's development minister said her country would review its financial aid for the Palestinian areas. The leaders of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates discussed the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants and agreed on “the importance of … advancing diplomatic efforts that aim to de-escalate violence, protect civilians, spare blood,” a statement from Egyptian president's office said. Meanwhile, Hamas said that it wants to “liberate all Palestinian prisoners” from Israel and end Israeli provocations in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, a spokesman for the group said as per The Associated Press. He said, “We are in an open battle to defend our people and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. This battle is linked to the liberation of all Palestinian prisoners and the cessation of this fascist government's activities in Jerusalem.”

