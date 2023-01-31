Home / World News / Jair Bolsonaro seeks to extend his stay in US by six months amid riot probe

Jair Bolsonaro seeks to extend his stay in US by six months amid riot probe

Published on Jan 31, 2023 01:35 PM IST

In Brazil, Lula's government has ordered a probe of Jair Bolsonaro over the January 8 riot in the capital Brasilia by his supporters.

Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro is seen. (Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro is seeking a six-month visa to remain in the United States, his lawyer said. The former president flew to Florida in December last year as his term ended. He is currently under investigation in Brazil after his supporters' stormed government buildings.

Jair Bolsonaro may have entered on a visa for visiting world leaders in the United States, AFP reported, adding that he has sought a six-month visa to stay in the country. AG Immigration Group, a California-based law firm, said that Jair Bolsonaro has requested a six-month visa to stay in the United States, AFP reported.

"We look forward to achieving the highest level of satisfaction and desired results for our client," it said in a statement. Earlier, Jair Bolsonaro had said that he planned to return to Brazil by the end of January and may postpone it for health reasons. Jair Bolsonaro was injured in a knife attack in 2018 following which he has suffered ongoing health complications.

On Jair Bolsonaro's application, the State Department said that visa records are confidential under US law. "Therefore, we cannot discuss the details of individual visa cases," a State Department spokesperson said.

Several US lawmakers have called on the Joe Biden administration to send Bolsonaro back to Brazil, saying he no longer had a right to stay in the United States as a visiting head of state.

"The United States must not provide shelter for him, or any authoritarian who has inspired such violence against democratic institutions," said a letter signed by lawmakers including Representative Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Joaquin Castro, a prominent progressive Democrat.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

