Home / World News / ‘More precisely…’: Kremlin fact-checks Boris Johnson's claims on Vladimir Putin

‘More precisely…’: Kremlin fact-checks Boris Johnson's claims on Vladimir Putin

world news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 04:43 PM IST

Boris Johnson On Vladimir Putin: "I know what was discussed during this conversation... There were no missile threats," Dmitry Peskov said.

Boris Johnson On Vladimir Putin: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen.(Reuters)
Boris Johnson On Vladimir Putin: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Kremlin dismissed former British prime minister Boris Johnson's claims on Russian president Vladimir Putin as a "lie". Boris Johnson had said that the Russian president personally threatened him with a missile attack.

Read more: Mike Pompeo says Xi Jinping 'most unpleasant' leader he met as US Secretary

"What Mr Johnson said is not true. More precisely it's a lie," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding, "Moreover, this is either a conscious lie -- then you need to ask Mr Johnson for what purpose he chose this version of events -- Or it was unintentional and in fact he didn't understand what President Putin was talking to him about."

"I know what was discussed during this conversation... There were no missile threats," Dmitry Peskov further said.

Read more: A China province is now allowing unmarried people to legally have children as…

Boris Johnson made the claims in a BBC documentary that focuses on Vladimir Putin's talks with world leaders from 2014 to 2022. Boris Johnson said that Vladimir Putin threatened him during a very long call in February which coincided with the time when Russia was gathering its troops alongside Ukraine's borders while other world leaders were trying to dissuade Russia from invading Ukraine.

Read more: Britain's law to deport 'foreign criminals': Explained

"He threatened me at one point, and he said, 'Boris, I don't want to hurt you but, with a missile, it would only take a minute' or something like that... I think from the very relaxed tone that he was taking, the sort of air of detachment that he seemed to have, he was just playing along with my attempts to get him to negotiate,” Boris Johnson said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
boris johnson vladimir putin
boris johnson vladimir putin
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out