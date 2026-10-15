Abu Dhabi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called for "urgent" reform of multilateral institutions to reflect the changing global order, saying stronger cooperation among smaller groups of countries could support the process.

Jaishankar calls for 'urgent' reform of multilateralism, cites India-UAE partnership

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Jaishankar made the remarks during a session of the Raisina Dialogue's Middle East edition in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, where he joined UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan for a discussion on 'The World Ahead: Power, Purpose & Possibility'.

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Highlighting the increasing pace of change in the global order during the conversation, the minister said it reflected both "long-term trends and immediate shocks", prompting countries to explore new partnerships and alternatives in response to their specific circumstances.

"New partnerships and fresh options are inevitably explored in that pursuit," he said in a social media post after the discussion.

This required countries to move beyond traditional comfort zones and develop sharper strategic awareness, Jaishankar said.

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{{^usCountry}} "The reform of multilateralism is urgent. It can be supported through stronger minilateralism," he underlined. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The reform of multilateralism is urgent. It can be supported through stronger minilateralism," he underlined. {{/usCountry}}

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Minilateralism refers to cooperation among a relatively small group of countries to address specific issues, often allowing them to work together more effectively when broader multilateral forums struggle to reach consensus.

Jaishankar cited the India-UAE partnership over the past decade as an example of how countries have responded to a changing global environment.

"The India-UAE partnership of the last decade is a great example of our two nations responding to the changing global environment," he said.

Separately, Jaishankar also held a bilateral meeting with Zayed Al-Nahyan, describing it as "warm and productive".

They exchanged views on bilateral and global issues in the spirit of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

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Jaishankar arrived in the UAE on Wednesday for a three-day official visit to review progress in bilateral ties.

India and the United Arab Emirates have expanded their cooperation across trade, investment, energy, defence and security in recent years.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement , which came into force in May 2022, has provided a framework for boosting bilateral trade and economic engagement.

The UAE is also an important partner for India in the Gulf region, home to a large Indian expatriate community and a key source of energy supplies and investment.

According to the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, the Indian expatriate community is the largest ethnic community in the UAE, accounting for approximately 35 per cent of the country's population. The number of resident Indian nationals in the UAE was estimated at 4.3 million in 2024.

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Around 15 per cent of the Indian diaspora lives in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, while the rest is spread across the other six emirates, including Dubai.

Among Indian states, Kerala has the largest representation, followed by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. People from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and other states also constitute significant sections of the Indian community.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.