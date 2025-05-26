Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

S Jaishankar, Canada FM Anita Anand hold first ministerial-level talks since Mark Carney became PM

ByHT News Desk
May 26, 2025 08:25 AM IST

Anita Anand said the discussion focused on improving bilateral relations, boosting economic cooperation, and advancing mutual priorities.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar spoke on the phone with Canada’s new foreign minister, Anita Anand, on Sunday. This was the first ministerial-level engagement between the two countries since Mark Carney assumed office as Canada’s Prime Minister.

Jaishankar apeaks with Canada’s Anita Anand in first ministerial contact since Mark Carney became Prime Minister
Jaishankar apeaks with Canada’s Anita Anand in first ministerial contact since Mark Carney became Prime Minister

“Appreciate the telecon with FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada. Discussed the prospects of India-Canada ties. Wished her a very successful tenure,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

Anand said the discussion focused on improving bilateral relations, boosting economic cooperation, and advancing mutual priorities.

Describing the engagement as “productive”, she said, “Thank you Minister @DrSJaishankar for the productive discussion today on strengthening Canada–India ties, deepening our economic cooperation, and advancing shared priorities. I look forward to continuing our work together."

58-year-old Anita Anand is of Indian origin and a senior member of the Liberal Party. She previously served as Canada’s defence minister.

Jaishankar had earlier congratulated Anand on her new role, expressing hope for better ties. “Our hope is that we can rebuild our ties based on mutual trust and sensitivity,” he said during a recent media briefing when asked about the state of relations following a visit by the Canadian intelligence chief to India.

India-Canada diplomatic ties

India has consistently accused Canada of giving space to extremist and separatist elements, including Khalistani groups. Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the breakdown in ties was due to the “licence that was given to extremist and secessionist elements” in Canada.

Despite the tensions, there have been some signs of quiet engagement. Security officials from both sides have resumed contact, and talks are underway to possibly appoint new high commissioners, according to earlier HT reports.

India-Canada ties took a major hit in September 2023, after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Parliament that there were “credible allegations” linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia. India rejected the accusations as “absurd,” and the diplomatic fallout was severe.

Following Trudeau’s statement, both countries expelled diplomats. Canada also named India’s envoy and five other diplomats as “persons of interest” in the investigation into Nijjar’s murder, prompting India to recall its high commissioner and other diplomats.

In response, Canada saw an equal number of its diplomats expelled from New Delhi.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
News / World News / S Jaishankar, Canada FM Anita Anand hold first ministerial-level talks since Mark Carney became PM
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 26, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On