S Jaishankar, Canada FM Anita Anand hold first ministerial-level talks since Mark Carney became PM

External affairs minister S Jaishankar spoke on the phone with Canada’s new foreign minister, Anita Anand, on Sunday. This was the first ministerial-level engagement between the two countries since Mark Carney assumed office as Canada’s Prime Minister. Jaishankar apeaks with Canada’s Anita Anand in first ministerial contact since Mark Carney became Prime Minister

“Appreciate the telecon with FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada. Discussed the prospects of India-Canada ties. Wished her a very successful tenure,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

Anand said the discussion focused on improving bilateral relations, boosting economic cooperation, and advancing mutual priorities.

Describing the engagement as “productive”, she said, “Thank you Minister @DrSJaishankar for the productive discussion today on strengthening Canada–India ties, deepening our economic cooperation, and advancing shared priorities. I look forward to continuing our work together."

58-year-old Anita Anand is of Indian origin and a senior member of the Liberal Party. She previously served as Canada’s defence minister.

Jaishankar had earlier congratulated Anand on her new role, expressing hope for better ties. “Our hope is that we can rebuild our ties based on mutual trust and sensitivity,” he said during a recent media briefing when asked about the state of relations following a visit by the Canadian intelligence chief to India.

India-Canada diplomatic ties

India has consistently accused Canada of giving space to extremist and separatist elements, including Khalistani groups. Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the breakdown in ties was due to the “licence that was given to extremist and secessionist elements” in Canada.

Despite the tensions, there have been some signs of quiet engagement. Security officials from both sides have resumed contact, and talks are underway to possibly appoint new high commissioners, according to earlier HT reports.

India-Canada ties took a major hit in September 2023, after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Parliament that there were “credible allegations” linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia. India rejected the accusations as “absurd,” and the diplomatic fallout was severe.

Following Trudeau’s statement, both countries expelled diplomats. Canada also named India’s envoy and five other diplomats as “persons of interest” in the investigation into Nijjar’s murder, prompting India to recall its high commissioner and other diplomats.

In response, Canada saw an equal number of its diplomats expelled from New Delhi.