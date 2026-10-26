Japan indicts US Marine on murder, robbery charges in Okinawa

Japanese prosecutors have formally indicted a US Marine on charges of murder and robbery over the death of a woman in Okinawa, a court spokesman confirmed on Monday, as the case fuels public anger and renews debate over the US military presence on the Japanese island.

People protest against the killing of a woman in Okinawa allegedly committed by a US Marine Corps member, in front of the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on October 5, 2026. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The court in Naha confirmed that the indictment was filed on October 25. The confirmation followed media reports that the Marine had been charged in connection with the woman's death.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The case has drawn strong reactions in Japan, with the country's prime minister condemning the alleged killing as a “heinous crime”. It has also brought renewed attention to longstanding tensions surrounding the concentration of US military personnel and facilities in Okinawa.

The indictment marks a formal step in the criminal proceedings. The allegations against the Marine will be examined through the judicial process, and the charges do not constitute a conviction.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} (With inputs from AFP) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (With inputs from AFP) {{/usCountry}}

Read More