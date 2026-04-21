Japan scraps ban on lethal weapons exports in postwar shift | Why China is worried

Japan has lifted most of its restrictions on weapons exports, enabling the country to sell arms overseas for the first time since World War II, in a move aimed at strengthening its defense industrial base, drawing sharp concern from China. Minoru Kihara, Japan's chief cabinet secretary, left, talks to Sanae Takaichi, Japan's prime minister, during a special session in the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan. (Bloomberg)

The Cabinet of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday approved changes to defense export rules that will expand market opportunities for companies in the arms sector, Bloomberg reported.

“These decisions are intended to safeguard Japan’s security and further contribute to the peace and stability of the region and the international community amidst rapidly evolving changes in the security environment,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said during a press briefing after announcing the move.

“At the same time, the government will uphold the fundamental principles of a peaceful nation that have been built over more than 80 years since the end of the war.”

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Why China is worried? China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun criticized the policy shift, saying China had “grave concern over this development.”

Guo added during a regular press briefing in Beijing that China “will maintain high vigilance and resolutely resist the reckless actions of a new Japanese militarism.”

Relations between Japan and China have remained strained since Takaichi stated in November that a Chinese attack on Taiwan threatening Japan’s survival could trigger a military response.

Japan is continuing with unprecedented efforts to strengthen its military capabilities-acquiring missiles, stealth jets, and drones that it says are necessary to deter potential threats from China, including around its islands near Taiwan.

Beijing, however, has maintained that its intentions in East Asia and beyond are peaceful.

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Why the removal of ban? The Japanese government hopes the move will pave the way for additional export contracts in the defense sector, as companies seek to benefit from rising global defense spending by investing in research, development, and manufacturing.

Officials also expect it to encourage domestic firms to catch up in critical defense technologies, including military drones, which have proven effective in conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.