Joe Biden, Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro set to meet in June at US summit,

Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right Brazilian leader, an admirer of former US President Donald Trump, has not yet spoken with Biden, whose election victory he was slow to recognize.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro had not planned to attend the summit until Biden sent an envoy to convince him to come with the offer of a bilateral meeting.(AFP)
Published on May 26, 2022 05:48 AM IST
Reuters |

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and US leader Joe Biden are set to meet next month after Bolsonaro accepted an invitation to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Bolsonaro's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the news, which was first reported by the O Globo newspaper. The White House and the US State Department did not immediately respond to questions on the matter.

The far-right Brazilian leader, an admirer of former US President Donald Trump, has not yet spoken with Biden, whose election victory he was slow to recognize. Relations between Brasilia and Washington remain frosty over Bolsonaro's environmental record and attacks on democratic institutions.

Bolsonaro had not planned to attend the summit until Biden sent an envoy to convince him to come with the offer of a bilateral meeting, the two sources said. A Brazilian presidential aide said Bolsonaro and Biden were "practically certain" to meet, while a person in Washington familiar with the matter said details of their meeting were still being finalized.

The US government had faced the prospect of leaders from Latin America's two largest countries skipping the encounter, which is expected to tackle migration and the environment as well as showcasing hemispheric democracy.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said he will not attend unless all countries in the Americas are invited. Reuters reported earlier this month that Bolsonaro was not planning to attend the event.

Former US Senator Christopher Dodd, Biden's special adviser for the summit, met with Bolsonaro in Brasilia on Tuesday in a last-ditch effort to bring him around.

 

 

