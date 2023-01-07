Home / World News / Watch: As Joe Biden remembers Capitol riots, he forgets its date in latest gaffe

Watch: As Joe Biden remembers Capitol riots, he forgets its date in latest gaffe

world news
Published on Jan 07, 2023 01:28 PM IST

Joe Biden Latest Gaffe: Joe Biden said, “It's not an exaggeration to say that America owes you, owes you all, and I really mean this, a debt of gratitude.”

Joe Biden: US President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington.(AP)
Joe Biden: US President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

On the second anniversary of the Capitol Hill riots, US president Joe Biden awarded the "Presidential Citizens Medal" to those who defended the building and lawmakers when the attack took place at a ceremony. But during the speech, Joe Biden mistakenly said the wrong date for the attack.

Read more: Video of South Sudan's president wetting himself goes viral. Then this happened

"It's not an exaggeration to say that America owes you, owes you all, and I really mean this, a debt of gratitude. One we can never fully repay, unless we live up to what you did," Joe Biden said in a video widely shared video on social media.

“If I can halt for a second, and just say to you, the impact of what happened on July the 6th had international repercussions beyond what any of you I think can fully understand,” he said with the wrong date.

During the ceremony, Joe Biden awarded 14 medals, saying, "Despite our differences in opinion, we must say clearly with a united voice...there's no place, zero, zero place in America for voter intimidation...for political violence."

Targeting former president Donald Trump and the Republicans, Joe Biden said,

"All of it was fueled by lies about the 2020 election but on this day two years ago our democracy held because we the people...did not flinch. History will remember your names..remember your courage and remember your bravery."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
joe biden
joe biden

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out