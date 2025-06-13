Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jordan military says it intercepted drones, missiles in its airspace

AFP |
Jun 13, 2025 02:38 PM IST

Air raid sirens sounded in the Jordanian capital after Israel's attack on Iran, while the public security directorate urged people to stay at home.

Jordan's military said it intercepted drones and missiles that had violated the kingdom's airspace on Friday, after Iran vowed there would be "no limits" in its response to Israeli attacks. "Royal Air Force aircraft and air defense systems intercepted on Friday morning a number of missiles and drones that entered Jordanian airspace," a military statement said. Air raid sirens sounded in the Jordanian capital after Israel's attack on Iran, while the public security directorate urged people to stay at home. "Adhere to the guidelines and stay in your homes," said an announcement on loudspeakers in Amman.

Jordan had earlier said it would not allow its airspace to be violated and vowed not to become a "battleground" in any regional conflict.(Representational Image)
Jordan had earlier said it would not allow its airspace to be violated and vowed not to become a "battleground" in any regional conflict.(Representational Image)

Jordan had earlier said it would not allow its airspace to be violated and vowed not to become a "battleground" in any regional conflict. In October 2024, Jordan intercepted multiple drones and missiles fired by Iran at Israel.

"Jordan has not and will not allow any violation of its airspace, reaffirming that the Kingdom will not be a battleground for any conflict," government spokesperson Mohammad Momani told AFP.

The government meanwhile condemned Israel's attack, with foreign ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah warning of "the consequences of such escalatory actions". Jordan also called the attack "a blatant violation of the sovereignty of a United Nations member state and a clear breach of international law and the UN Charter".

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Elon Muskon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Elon Muskon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Jordan military says it intercepted drones, missiles in its airspace
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On