Home / World News / Joy shortage: New Year's cheer ‘toned down a bit’ for Britain battling inflation

Joy shortage: New Year's cheer ‘toned down a bit’ for Britain battling inflation

world news
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 12:00 PM IST

New Year 2023 In Britain: Capturing the mood of the nation, its biggest grocer, Tesco, is running ads for party food that warn of a “joy shortage.”

New Year 2023 In Britain: A woman with an umbrella and the Elizabeth Tower also known as Big Ben are reflected in a puddle in London.(AP)
New Year 2023 In Britain: A woman with an umbrella and the Elizabeth Tower also known as Big Ben are reflected in a puddle in London.(AP)
Bloomberg |

Soaring prices and a wave of strikes are weighing Britons down as residents of the UK capital prepare for what promises to be a muted New Year’s Eve for many.

“We’d normally get fizzy wine, but now we’ll just get a couple of cheap bottles,” said Paul Cullinan, a retired doctor, outside a Tesco supermarket in east London on Friday. “Everything’s toned down a bit.”

Members of his household are bundling up when indoors to stay warm and save money, Cullinan said, after UK electricity prices rose by two-thirds and gas more than doubled in the past year — despite a government subsidy that ends in early 2023.

Britons have also been hit by the rising cost of feeding their families. Food, along with non-alcoholic drinks, is among the biggest contributors to a 10.7% inflation rate. A survey by KPMG found almost two-thirds of those in the UK plan to cut spending and save more next year.

Read more: This country's police is giving £240 prize. For? Worst traffic violation videos

Naz Faqiri, a fruit and vegetable vendor, said increasing prices have already forced people to buy less. “On average, if a customer used to spend £20 a week on fruits before, now it’s been reduced to £10,” he estimated.

‘Joy Shortage’

More and more people have sought help. Charity Trussell Trust’s UK-wide network distributed 1.3 million food parcels in the six months to September, an increase of 52% from the same period in 2019.

Capturing the mood of the nation, its biggest grocer, Tesco, is running ads for party food that warn of a “joy shortage.”

Deals for sausage rolls and samosas may not be enough to inspire big celebrations, though. Aside from money woes, Lindsay Mendes, a nurse at Homerton Hospital, says ill health is also reining in plans.

“So many people have got flu or they’ve got Covid,” she said outside a bakery next to Victoria Park, which plans a fireworks display. “It’s a perfect storm — no money, depression on the back of the government, the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
britain
britain

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out