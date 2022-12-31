Joy shortage: New Year's cheer ‘toned down a bit’ for Britain battling inflation

Soaring prices and a wave of strikes are weighing Britons down as residents of the UK capital prepare for what promises to be a muted New Year’s Eve for many.

“We’d normally get fizzy wine, but now we’ll just get a couple of cheap bottles,” said Paul Cullinan, a retired doctor, outside a Tesco supermarket in east London on Friday. “Everything’s toned down a bit.”

Members of his household are bundling up when indoors to stay warm and save money, Cullinan said, after UK electricity prices rose by two-thirds and gas more than doubled in the past year — despite a government subsidy that ends in early 2023.

Britons have also been hit by the rising cost of feeding their families. Food, along with non-alcoholic drinks, is among the biggest contributors to a 10.7% inflation rate. A survey by KPMG found almost two-thirds of those in the UK plan to cut spending and save more next year.

Naz Faqiri, a fruit and vegetable vendor, said increasing prices have already forced people to buy less. “On average, if a customer used to spend £20 a week on fruits before, now it’s been reduced to £10,” he estimated.

‘Joy Shortage’

More and more people have sought help. Charity Trussell Trust’s UK-wide network distributed 1.3 million food parcels in the six months to September, an increase of 52% from the same period in 2019.

Capturing the mood of the nation, its biggest grocer, Tesco, is running ads for party food that warn of a “joy shortage.”

Deals for sausage rolls and samosas may not be enough to inspire big celebrations, though. Aside from money woes, Lindsay Mendes, a nurse at Homerton Hospital, says ill health is also reining in plans.

“So many people have got flu or they’ve got Covid,” she said outside a bakery next to Victoria Park, which plans a fireworks display. “It’s a perfect storm — no money, depression on the back of the government, the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis.”

