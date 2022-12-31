Home / World News / This country's police is giving £240 prize. For? Worst traffic violation videos

world news
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 11:21 AM IST

Thailand Traffic Campaign: Thailand police aims to use the cash prizes as a way to promote road safety in the country, Independent reported.

By Mallika Soni

Thailand police is offering cash prizes of about 10,000 baht (£240) for sharing the worst videos of traffic violations in the country. As part of the annual seven-day New Year road safety campaign, the Thailand police aims to use the cash prizes as a way to promote road safety in the country, Independent reported.

Thailand witnessed 333 people, and 2,672 injuries in 2,707 road accidents nationwide between 29 December and 4 January last year, the report said, adding that on average, 22,000 people die each year in Thailand in road traffic accidents.

Thailand's national police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas said that about 7.3 million vehicles were expected to travel on the roads during the new year period, adding that the during the campaign about 50,000 police would be deployed to enforce traffic rules, Bangkok Post reported.

Thailand police will strictly enforce speed limits and target drivers under the influence of alcohol, he said, adding that rules like using seat belts and helmets for motorcyclists, will also be enforced.

On the most common causes of traffic accidents in Thailand, the police chief said speeding and drink-driving accounted for most accidents in the country. Following the submission of worst traffic violation videos, the authorities will select the seven best and each would receive a 10,000-baht prize.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

