King Charles honours ‘beloved mother’ Queen Elizabeth in historic speech

In a historic speech on Tuesday, November 7, King Charles addressed MPs and peers in the House of Lords. An emotional King Charles paid respects to his late mother Queen Elizabeth and honoured her legacy. This address marks the first King's speech in 73 years, with the last speech by King Geroge in 1950. Wearing the Imperial State Crown like his “beloved mother,” he began- “My lords and members of the House of Commons. It is mindful of the legacy of service and devotion to this country set by My beloved Mother, The late Queen, that I deliver this, the first King’s Speech in over 70 years.” Britain's King Charles III delivers a speech beside Queen Camilla during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords Chamber, in London, Britain, November 7, 2023. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

King Charles addressed the setbacks that the UK has faced in recent years. “The impact of COVID and the war in Ukraine have created significant long-term challenges for the United Kingdom. That is why my government’s priority is to make the difficult but necessary long-term decisions to change this country for the better,” he said. Following this, King Charles set out Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's new legislative plan to offer licences for gas and oil projects in the North Sea as per the DailyMail.

Queen Camilla, who was wearing her coronation gown by Bruce Oldfield with the George IV State Diadem, sat beside the King during the historic address. Meanwhile, the King himself had donned his Robe of State and Admiral of the Fleet Royal Naval dress uniform. He also announced the delegation of power to the police to enter a property without a warrant to seize stolen goods and action to tackle the use of tech in crime, which includes 3D printing templates for firearms. The speech has been dubbed “a make or break plan” to restore “pride” to Britain.