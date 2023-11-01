King Charles recalls Prince William's proposal to ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ Kate Middleton during Kenya visit

King Charles honoured his son Prince William and “beloved daughter-in-law,” Kate Middleton during his Kenya visit on Tuesday, October 31. At a state banquet, the British monarch shared reflected on his son's proposal to Kate. The visit marked the first Commonwealth country to be visited by the Royal family after King Charles' coronation. He recalled that the place holds great importance for his family, especially his mother the late Queen Elizabeth and the Prince of Wales. In his heartwarming speech, he detailed his son's 2010 proposal to the Princess of Wales. Kate Middleton Prince William: Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, in London(AP)

“It was here, in sight of Mount Kenya, that my son, the Prince of Wales, proposed to his wife, now my beloved daughter-in-law,” King Charles said. After the engagement news was made public back then, the newly-engaged royals sat together for their first joint statement. The duo have now been married for 12 years and share three children together- Prince George of Wales, 10, Princess Charlotte of Wales, 8, and Prince Louis of Wales, 5. Apart from recalling their proposal, King Charles also gave an ode to his late mother while explaining her bond with Kenya.

“She arrived here in 1952 a princess but left as Queen. It is extremely moving to read her diary from that visit, in which she wrote that she did not want to miss a moment of Kenya's extraordinary landscapes. I really cannot thank you enough for the support Kenya gave her through that difficult time,” King Charles said. He also expressed how this visit meant a great deal to him and Queen Camilla. “We both take considerable pride in renewing the ties between the United Kingdom and Kenya, a country that has long held such special meaning for my family,” he added. Later he concluded the speech by saying “Today I don't feel like a visitor,” in Swahili.