King Charles lied to Prince Harry about Queen Elizabeth's funeral? ‘To avoid…’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "not told the entire truth" by King Charles to avoid a huge feud, a new book claimed. Prince Harry was unaware that Prince William's wife Kate Middleton had personally chosen not to travel to Balmoral after the death of late monarch Queen Elizabeth. Prince Harry, then, was placated by the fact the Kate Middleton was not coming as he had been furious after his father King Charles told him not to travel to Scotland with his wife Meghan Markle. Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

Royal biographer Robert Hardman claimed in his new book that King Charles had not asked Kate Middleton to stay away. This is something Prince Harry did not know as Kate Middleton chose to be in Windsor with her three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

A royal aide claimed as per the biographer that "it was by luck rather than judgment, but it made it a lot easier to tell Harry that he was coming alone." It was also claimed in the book that "like the late Duke of Edinburgh, she [Queen Elizabeth] did not like a queue of family well-wishers flocking to her bedside when ill".

The new royal biography ‘Charles III: New King, New Court’ also includes never-before-seen documents from the Royal Archives, including information about how Queen Elizabeth felt "no pain" during her death.

The book notes that on September 8 when Queen Elizabeth died, Prince Harry's father personally called him when he and his wife Meghan were in the UK to inform them about the same. Prince Harry then texted Prince William to talk about travel plans but he never received a response, the Duke of Sussex claimed in his memoir ‘Spare’.

Robert Hardman wrote of this interaction in his book as well. He explained, "Clearly, Prince William did not regard this as the appropriate moment for the intensely difficult conversation he needed to have with his brother."