Prince William insisted Harry-Meghan to do this after Queen Elizabeth’s death

Prince William pressured his brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to go on a royal walkabout after Queen Elizabeth’s death despite it being “awkward”, a new book claimed. Prince William and Kate Middleton were accompanied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they met the public outside Windsor castle after Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, 2022. This marked the first time they were seen together after the Sussexes resigned as senior members of the royal family and relocated to the United States in 2020. Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Princes William and Prince Harry are seen. (AFP)

Royal biographer Robert Hardman’s in his new book ‘Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story’ shared details of the royal family after the death of Queen Elizabeth. The royal author claimed that the walkabout was “very much William’s idea” because he felt it was the right thing to do for his grandmother.

“It was very much William’s idea. He had organised it in about two hours flat. He had been giving it a lot of thought and he said: ‘I know it’s awkward but isn’t it right in the context of my grandmother’s death?’ I know he asked a couple of other people, too," the book claimed.

The walkabout lasted 40 minutes as the four royals greeted well-wishers and mourners who had gathered outside Windsor.

“I don’t think either couple found it easy," the book said citing a source.

The book also reveals the first time King Charles learnt about his mother's death. He had been returning to Balmoral castle after picking mushrooms when he was informed that Queen Elizabeth had died, the book claimed.

The book described Queen Elizabeth II’s final moments as “very peaceful” in a memo written by her private secretary which revealed that she “wouldn’t have been aware of anything”. According to the document, Queen Elizabeth was “very peaceful. In her sleep. Slipped away. Old age. She wouldn’t have been aware of anything. No pain.”