Landslide, temporary dam breach: What may have caused fresh flash flood in Nepal

A flash flood tore through Nepal's Gorkha district early on Sunday, sweeping away homes, bridges, and damaging hydropower infrastructure.

Damage is seen to a hydropower plant under construction along the Budhi Gandaki River, following a flash flood in Nepal's Gorkha district on October 11, 2026. (AFP)

A landslide and the possible breach of a temporary river blockage may have triggered the flash flood in Nepal's Budhi Gandaki river system, according to a Kathmandu-based intergovernmental organisation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Nepal orders mass evacuation after landslide-triggered flash flood sweeps away homes, bridges in Gorkha

Landslide, temporary river breach

The flash flood that swept through the Budhi Gandaki river system may have been triggered by the failure of a temporary river blockage created by a landslide near Chumchet in Gorkha district, the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) reported, citing preliminary accounts from Nepali authorities.

The ICIMOD, in a statement, said that flooding is estimated to have begun around 4 am (local time), carrying mud, sediment and debris downstream through the Budhi Gandaki corridor.

Pema Gyamtsho, ICIMOD Director General, said the devastating flood that caused destruction Sunday underscored the risks posed by cascading mountain hazards, in which one event can trigger another.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "While response efforts must remain the immediate priority, understanding what triggered this flood will be critical for reducing future risks and strengthening resilience," Gyamtsho said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "While response efforts must remain the immediate priority, understanding what triggered this flood will be critical for reducing future risks and strengthening resilience," Gyamtsho said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Furthermore, ICIMOD also noted that the flood highlighted the vulnerability of transport networks, energy infrastructure, essential services, and settlements along mountain river corridors.

It added that understanding how slope instability, river dynamics and downstream exposure interact would be crucial for risk reduction, infrastructure planning and recovery efforts in the Himalayas.

The Kathmandu-based ICIMOD is an intergovernmental organisation working on sustainable development and environmental challenges in the Hindu Kush Himalaya region, according to news agency PTI.

Also Read | A month after Nepal flash flood tragedy, thousands still missing; families face a long recovery

What happened in Nepal flash flood?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Following the flood, at least 10 people remain missing, while nearly 50 people have been rescued, the report added, citing Nepali authorities.

Search and rescue operations, evacuations and relocation efforts are underway.

Furthermore, the floodwaters also reportedly swept away a construction camp and equipment at the 341-MW Budhi Gandaki hydropower project in Salleri. The full extent of the damage remains unclear.

Also Read | Nepal Telecom suffers over NPR 88 million in infrastructure damage in Bhotekoshi floods

Nepal's August flash floods

The latest incident comes just weeks after the catastrophic flash floods that hit Nepal's mountainous border regions on August 26.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The devastating tragedy claimed more than 1,400 lives and left thousands missing.

The flash floods devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, leaving a trail of destruction.

(with inputs from PTI)