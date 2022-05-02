‘Life will prevail': Ukraine on soldier meeting newborn for 1st time since war

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The baby was born in the midst of the war in the month of March. The father - Guardsman Maksym - was not able to see his child since then until recently, the foreign ministry said.
Image shared by Ukrainian foreign ministry.(Twitter @MFA_Ukraine)
Published on May 02, 2022 08:01 AM IST
ByIshika Yadav | Edited by Swati Bhasin

As the Russian invasion in Ukraine entered its 68th day on Monday, the foreign ministry of Ukraine took to Twitter to share a heart-warming photograph of a young soldier from the war-torn nation holding his new-born in his arms, with the caption “Life will prevail.” The baby was born in the midst of the war in the month of March. The father - Guardsman Maksym - was not able to see his child since then until recently, the foreign ministry said.

Sharing the image, the Ukrainian foreign ministry wrote: “Guardsman Maksym became a father in March. From that moment on, he did not see his son and only recently took him in his arms for the first time. National Guard of #Ukraine. #StandWithUkraine️ #StandUpForUkraine #LifeWillPrevail (sic.)”

Meanwhile, thousands have been killed and millions displaced in nearly ten weeks into Russia’s invasion.

As the Russian shelling continued in several parts of Ukraine, four civilians were reported killed and 11 more were injured in the Donetsk region amid heavy bombing on Sunday, the Ukrainian regional governor said that evening. In another incident of aggression, two explosions took place in the early hours on Monday in Belgorod, the southern Russian region bordering Ukraine, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the region's governor wrote in a social media post. "There were no casualties or damage," Gladkov wrote as per news agency Reuters.

In the port-city of Mariupol, roughly 100 civilians have been evacuated from a besieged steel plant in the eastern Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.

