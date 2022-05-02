Ukraine War LIVE: EU energy ministers hold crisis talks after Russian gas cuts
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: In the early hours of the fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, two explosions place in the early hours on in Belgorod, the southern Russian region bordering Ukraine, the region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote in a social media post. This comes at a time when around 100 civilians were evacuated from a steel plant in Mariupol. Western powers have rushed to send military aid to Ukraine and imposed heavy sanctions on Russia. "Do not be bullied by bullies," US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told reporters at a news conference in Rzeszow in southern Poland on Sunday after returning from Ukraine. Pelosi met Zelensky on Saturday, becoming the most senior US figure to visit since the war began. She promised to enact the $33-billion (31-billion-euro) arms and support package announced by US President Joe Biden last week.
Follow all the updates here:
May 02, 2022 08:49 AM IST
Ukraine admits 'Ghost of Kyiv' fighter pilot is a myth
On social media, the “Ghost of Kyiv” was a military hero, an ace fighter pilot hailed for supposedly shooting down multiple Russian planes. The tales began just days into the war and circulated for months, bolstered by official Ukrainian accounts. But on Saturday, Ukrainian authorities admitted that the legendary pilot was a myth.
May 02, 2022 08:28 AM IST
Russia not looking to end war by May 9, says Russian foreign minister
Russia is not looking to end its war in Ukraine by Victory Day on May 9, its foreign minister said, as the country looks set to mark the key anniversary under the cloud of a deadly conflict, AFP reported. Speaking with Italian outlet Mediaset, Sergei Lavrov insisted Moscow would not rush to wrap up its so-called "special military operation" in time for the anniversary, which celebrates Nazi Germany's surrender to allied forces -- including the then Soviet Union -- in 1945.
May 02, 2022 08:20 AM IST
Meeting with US House Speaker a powerful signal, says Zelensky
Ukraine's president described his hourslong weekend meeting with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv as a powerful signal of support in a difficult time. In a televised address on Sunday evening, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his meeting with Pelosi included discussions of defense supplies to Ukraine, financial support and sanctions against Russia.
May 02, 2022 07:46 AM IST
Russia says want to 'prevent nuclear war', then talks of 'ultrasonic weapons'
Russia is not ready to relent just yet to the pressure from the West on ending the Ukraine war, and the latest remarks from the country’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday made it clear. Moscow has developed ‘ultrasonic weapons’ to counter a possible attack from the West, he was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters while he simultaneously downplayed the threat of a nuclear war. Full report
May 02, 2022 07:28 AM IST
Russian blockade prevented export of 4.5 million tons of Ukrainian wheat: UN
The United Nations has said that Russian blockade prevented export of 4.5 million tons of Ukrainian wheat, the Kyiv Independent reported. As a result of Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian ports, sea routes cannot be accessed to export Ukrainian grains.
May 02, 2022 07:16 AM IST
EU energy ministers hold crisis talks after Russian gas cuts
Energy ministers from European Union countries hold emergency talks on Monday, as the bloc strives for a united response to Moscow's demand that European buyers pay for Russian gas in roubles or face their supply being cut off, Reuters reported. Full report
