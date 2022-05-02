Home / World News / Ukraine War LIVE: EU energy ministers hold crisis talks after Russian gas cuts
Live

Ukraine War LIVE: EU energy ministers hold crisis talks after Russian gas cuts

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: The fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian forces has entered the 68th day. Around 100 civilians have been evacuated from a besieged steel plant in Mariupol.
Ukrainian servicemen repair a tank at a position, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine.
Ukrainian servicemen repair a tank at a position, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Updated on May 02, 2022 08:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: In the early hours of the fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, two explosions place in the early hours on in Belgorod, the southern Russian region bordering Ukraine, the region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote in a social media post. This comes at a time when around 100 civilians were evacuated from a steel plant in Mariupol. Western powers have rushed to send military aid to Ukraine and imposed heavy sanctions on Russia. "Do not be bullied by bullies," US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told reporters at a news conference in Rzeszow in southern Poland on Sunday after returning from Ukraine. Pelosi met Zelensky on Saturday, becoming the most senior US figure to visit since the war began. She promised to enact the $33-billion (31-billion-euro) arms and support package announced by US President Joe Biden last week.

Follow all the updates here

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 02, 2022 08:49 AM IST

    Ukraine admits 'Ghost of Kyiv' fighter pilot is a myth

    On social media, the “Ghost of Kyiv” was a military hero, an ace fighter pilot hailed for supposedly shooting down multiple Russian planes. The tales began just days into the war and circulated for months, bolstered by official Ukrainian accounts. But on Saturday, Ukrainian authorities admitted that the legendary pilot was a myth.

  • May 02, 2022 08:28 AM IST

    Russia not looking to end war by May 9, says Russian foreign minister

    Russia is not looking to end its war in Ukraine by Victory Day on May 9, its foreign minister said, as the country looks set to mark the key anniversary under the cloud of a deadly conflict, AFP reported. Speaking with Italian outlet Mediaset, Sergei Lavrov insisted Moscow would not rush to wrap up its so-called "special military operation" in time for the anniversary, which celebrates Nazi Germany's surrender to allied forces -- including the then Soviet Union -- in 1945.

  • May 02, 2022 08:20 AM IST

    Meeting with US House Speaker a powerful signal, says Zelensky

    Ukraine's president described his hourslong weekend meeting with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv as a powerful signal of support in a difficult time. In a televised address on Sunday evening, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his meeting with Pelosi included discussions of defense supplies to Ukraine, financial support and sanctions against Russia.

  • May 02, 2022 07:46 AM IST

    Russia says want to 'prevent nuclear war', then talks of 'ultrasonic weapons'

    Russia is not ready to relent just yet to the pressure from the West on ending the Ukraine war, and the latest remarks from the country’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday made it clear. Moscow has developed ‘ultrasonic weapons’ to counter a possible attack from the West, he was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters while he simultaneously downplayed the threat of a nuclear war. Full report

  • May 02, 2022 07:28 AM IST

    Russian blockade prevented export of 4.5 million tons of Ukrainian wheat: UN

    The United Nations has said that Russian blockade prevented export of 4.5 million tons of Ukrainian wheat, the Kyiv Independent reported. As a result of Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian ports, sea routes cannot be accessed to export Ukrainian grains.

     

  • May 02, 2022 07:16 AM IST

    EU energy ministers hold crisis talks after Russian gas cuts

    Energy ministers from European Union countries hold emergency talks on Monday, as the bloc strives for a united response to Moscow's demand that European buyers pay for Russian gas in roubles or face their supply being cut off, Reuters reported. Full report

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
world news

Pakistan Governor terms PM Shehbaz's son swearing-in as Punjab CM “illegal”

Hamza Shahbaz was elected as the new chief minister with 197 votes on April 16, just a few days after the ouster of PTI chairman Imran Khan's government. ceremony.
The speaker of the Pakistan national assembly administering the oath to Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, son of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the chief minister of Punjab province in Lahore.(AFP)
The speaker of the Pakistan national assembly administering the oath to Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, son of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the chief minister of Punjab province in Lahore.(AFP)
Published on May 02, 2022 08:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI |
Close Story
world news

‘Life will prevail': Ukraine on soldier meeting newborn for 1st time since war

The baby was born in the midst of the war in the month of March. The father - Guardsman Maksym - was not able to see his child since then until recently, the foreign ministry said.
Image shared by Ukrainian foreign ministry.(Twitter @MFA_Ukraine)
Image shared by Ukrainian foreign ministry.(Twitter @MFA_Ukraine)
Published on May 02, 2022 08:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByIshika Yadav | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Close Story
world news

Russia says want to 'prevent nuclear war', then an ultrasonic weapons warning

The Ukraine war is set to enter the tenth week and more than five million people have been displaced from their homes. 
HT Ukrainian servicemen repair a tank at a position, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
HT Ukrainian servicemen repair a tank at a position, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Published on May 02, 2022 07:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Close Story
world news

Ukraine War LIVE: EU energy ministers hold crisis talks after Russian gas cuts

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: The fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian forces has entered the 68th day. Around 100 civilians have been evacuated from a besieged steel plant in Mariupol.
Ukrainian servicemen repair a tank at a position, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Ukrainian servicemen repair a tank at a position, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Updated on May 02, 2022 08:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
world news

Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'

Netflix decided to stop developing several projects, including Meghan's series as part of its strategic decisions on creating animated series, the company said in a statement, without providing further details on its decisions.
Meghan Markle appears onstage at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York in 2021.(REUTERS)
Meghan Markle appears onstage at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York in 2021.(REUTERS)
Published on May 02, 2022 06:52 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

EU energy ministers hold crisis talks after Russian gas cuts

Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland last week after they refused to meet its demand to effectively pay in Russian currency roubles. 
Representative image.(REUTERS)
Representative image.(REUTERS)
Published on May 02, 2022 06:44 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to discuss extending term of $3 billion loan

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, in his first foreign visit as premier, travelled to Saudi Arabia last week.
A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace shows Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (R) welcoming Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Jeddah. (AFP)
A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace shows Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (R) welcoming Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Jeddah. (AFP)
Published on May 02, 2022 05:36 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies |
Close Story
world news

May 9 not a relevant date for Ukraine operations: Russian minister Sergei Lavrov

"Our soldiers won't base their actions on a specific date," Sergei Lavrov said when asked whether the May 9 anniversary would mark a turning point in the conflict.
Russian servicemen guard an area in Berdyansk, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine.(AP)
Russian servicemen guard an area in Berdyansk, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine.(AP)
Published on May 02, 2022 05:29 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

Ukraine war: Some civilians finally leave Mariupol plant

US lawmaker Pelosi visits Kyiv, vows help; Russia introduces the rouble in occupied region in the south
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Published on May 02, 2022 05:18 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies |
Close Story
world news

As Beijing tightens Covid-19 curbs, hard-hit Shanghai sees signs of life

  • Hundreds of thousands have been infected and the city has forbidden residents from leaving their homes, to great public anger.
View of a street through the fence of a compound in lockdown while some workers wearing protective gear walk outside during a Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown in the Jing'an district in Shanghai.(AFP)
View of a street through the fence of a compound in lockdown while some workers wearing protective gear walk outside during a Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown in the Jing'an district in Shanghai.(AFP)
Published on May 01, 2022 10:57 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , Beijing/shanghai
Close Story
world news

China building collapse: 2 days on, 5 rescued, dozens still missing

  • There are now 16 people believed to remain trapped, according to authorities, while no contact has been made with nearly 40 others.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers work from a crane over the collapsed site of a self-constructed residential building in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 30.(AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers work from a crane over the collapsed site of a self-constructed residential building in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 30.(AP)
Published on May 01, 2022 09:02 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Putin could make the choice: Joe Biden's message amid Russia-Ukraine war

Russia is the aggressor and the world will hold Putin and Russia accountable for the brutal invasion, US President Joe Biden tweeted. 
Joe Biden tweeted on Russia-Ukraine war from his personal Twitter handle.&nbsp;(Bloomberg)
Joe Biden tweeted on Russia-Ukraine war from his personal Twitter handle. (Bloomberg)
Published on May 01, 2022 08:30 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
world news

Beijing reopens makeshift hospital in preparation of Covid surge

China is battling its worst outbreak since the pathogen first emerged in Wuhan in late 2019, with the lockdown imposed on Shanghai’s residents one of the longest and most punishing.
A resident wearing a mask walks past lights reflected from a river on Sunday, in Beijing. Many Chinese marked a quiet May Day this year as the government's "zero-Covid" approach restricts travel and enforces lockdowns in multiple cities. (AP)
A resident wearing a mask walks past lights reflected from a river on Sunday, in Beijing. Many Chinese marked a quiet May Day this year as the government's "zero-Covid" approach restricts travel and enforces lockdowns in multiple cities. (AP)
Updated on May 02, 2022 05:24 AM IST
Copy Link
BySutirtho Patranobis
Close Story
world news

Who is Nand Mulchandani, Indian-origin man named as CIA's first-ever CTO?

  • With his schooling completed from Delhi and higher studies from Cornell, Stanford and Harvard, Nand Mulchandani became CIA's first-ever chief technology officer.
CIA's first-ever chief technology officer, Nand Mulchandani(Facebook)
CIA's first-ever chief technology officer, Nand Mulchandani(Facebook)
Published on May 01, 2022 07:54 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
world news

EU leans towards Russian oil ban by year-end, diplomats say

  • The EU diplomats said some EU countries were able to end their use of oil before the end of 2022, but others, particularly more southerly members, were concerned about the impact on prices.
The European Union is preparing a sixth package of sanctions against Russia over the invasion just over two months ago of Ukraine that Moscow calls a special military operation. (File image of Ukraine war)(REUTERS)
The European Union is preparing a sixth package of sanctions against Russia over the invasion just over two months ago of Ukraine that Moscow calls a special military operation. (File image of Ukraine war)(REUTERS)
Published on May 01, 2022 07:07 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , Brussels
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out