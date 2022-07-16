Macau extends city-wide lockdown amid struggle to contain Covid-19
Macau will extend a city-wide shutdown as the gaming hub struggles to contain its worst ever Covid-19 outbreak, prolonging the plight of casinos which are burning through millions of dollars every day and earning no revenue.
All non-essential businesses are required to remain close through July 22, authorities said in a statement Saturday, extending measures that began July 11 and were initially due to last a week. The government will allocate another 10 billion patacas ($1.24 billion) to fund alleviation programs for those affected by the outbreak, it said in a separate statement.
Also read: Free Covid booster doses for all adults for next 75 days from July 15 at govt clinics
Macau reported 31 infections for Saturday, suggesting the lockdown wasn’t enough to stop local transmission. Over the past week, almost all businesses including casinos were shut, and residents were banned from leaving home except for buying groceries and caring for others. Essential services such as supermarkets, pharmacies, hotels and water and gas utility services remained open.
The outbreak, which started June 18, has swelled to a total of 1,706 infections. While small by global standards, it’s the largest ever flareup for the city of 680,000 residents.
Macau’s struggle to tame infections means casinos, which account for 80% of government income and one third of local employment, face prolonged headwinds to any recovery. With China facing Covid flareups and having suspended quarantine-free travel for weeks, that meant the enclave’s largest source of tourists has essentially dried up.
Casinos are likely to miss out the entire summer holiday travel season with the extension of the shutdown because China typically waits two weeks after local cases reach zero to reopen the border, said Morningstar Inc. analyst Jennifer Song. The next period for an uptick in travel would be in early October during China’s national day holiday period, she said.
“The biggest impact would be on gaming operators’ liquidity,” said Song. “Some of them only have months to go if the situation of near-zero revenue continues.”
Also read: Global Covid U-turn? WHO top scientist's note of caution on variants, waves
The industry was burning through a combined $20 million a day in the second quarter, according to estimates by JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts including DS Kim. In a worst-case scenario, where there’s no revenue and no additional funding, most operators can only survive between nine months to two years, Kim said.
If casino operators were to provision 5 billion patacas for bidding for new licenses, SJM Holdings Ltd. would only have one month of liquidity and Sands China Ltd. six months, he said.
-
Canada to restart random Covid tests for international arrivals including from India
The Canadian government is re-introducing Covid-19 testing related measures at four major airports in the country from Tuesday, for international travellers, including those coming from India. Starting on July 19, it will revive mandatory random testing for international passengers arriving at the airports in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary. Transport Canada announced on Friday that it will bring back the random tests, though these will now be taken off-site.
-
Russian officials visited Iran to view drones, says White House
The White House says Russian officials have visited an airfield in central Iran at least twice in recent weeks to view weapons-capable drones it is looking to acquire for use in its ongoing war in Ukraine. The administration released the intelligence as President Joe Biden was to meet Saturday with the leaders of six Arab Gulf countries, plus Egypt, Jordan and Iraq for a regional summit. UAVs are unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones.
-
Europe can’t shake off Covid as variant fuels summer spike
It was supposed to be a post-Covid-19 summer in Europe. Instead, the reality confronting people is that the virus never went away. A super-transmissible subvariant of the omicron strain, known as BA.5, is fueling a fresh increase in infections, with cases climbing across the UK and the continent. Most are pushing for another round of boosters for at-risk people, counting on Europe's relatively high vaccination rates to continue to keep the death rate down.
-
Canadian police identify vehicle used by killers of Ripudaman Singh Malik
Police investigating the gangland-style homicide of 75-year-old Ripudaman Singh Malik on Thursday, have identified the vehicle that was used by his killers. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team released a video on Friday of a white Honda vehicle which appeared in the area a little while before where Malik was found shot there. The video suggested more than one occupant of the vehicle. Malik was killed just before 9.30am.
-
Sri Lankan cricketer says he ‘stood in queue for fuel for 2 days’
Sri Lanka is witnessing acute shortage of essentials amid the political unrest in the country. Long queues at fuel stations are quiet common these days across the island nation. Sri Lankan cricketer Chamika Karunaratne, like any other Sri Lankan citizen, is not aloof from the crisis in the country. The Lankan cricketer shared how he managed to get his car refuelled after standing in queue for two long days, news agency ANI reported.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics