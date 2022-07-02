Three killed in magnitude 6.1 earthquake in Iran: Report

At least three people were killed by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in southern Iran early on Saturday, state television reported.

"Unfortunately up to now we have had three deaths and eight wounded," Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, head of emergency management in Hormozgan Province on Iran's Gulf coast, told the television.

Iranian media put the strength of the quake at 6.1 while the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said it had a 6.0 magnitude. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON