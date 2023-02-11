Home / World News / Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off Indonesia's Talaud islands

Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off Indonesia's Talaud islands

world news
Updated on Feb 11, 2023 03:17 PM IST

Indonesia Earthquake: The quake has no potential to trigger tsunami, Indonesia geophysics agency BMKG said.

The earthquake was at a depth of 11 km (6.8 miles). (Representative Image)
The earthquake was at a depth of 11 km (6.8 miles). (Representative Image)
Reuters | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

A magnitude 6.0 quake hit near Indonesia's Talaud islands on Saturday at a depth of 11 km (6.8 miles), Indonesia geophysics agency BMKG said via Twitter.

The quake has no potential to trigger tsunami, it said.

