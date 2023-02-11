Turkey-Syria earthquake highlights: Survivors still being found as death toll tops 25,000
Turkey-Syria earthquake live: Rescuers pulled earthquake survivors from the shattered remnants of buildings, including some who endured more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete after the disaster slammed Turkey and Syria. The number of dead in both countries rose to 24,804 according to Turkish officials and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which uses a network of activists on the ground. Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said authorities should have reacted faster to this week's huge earthquake.
The first UN aid deliveries arrived on Thursday in Syrian rebel-held zones, but chances of finding survivors have dimmed since the passing of the three-day mark that experts consider a critical period to save lives. Turkish soldiers have started patrolling parts of the quake zone against plundering and theft.
Tens of thousands of people were still missing. The number of injured in Turkey is over 80,000, according to the country’s disaster management authority. The deaths have surpassed the toll from a 2011 earthquake off Fukushima, Japan, that triggered a tsunami, killing more than 18,400.
Feb 11, 2023 08:26 PM IST
Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 25,000
The death toll in Turkiye and Syria from the earthquake that struck five days ago has surpassed 25,000.
Turkiye's president on Saturday raised the death toll in his country to 21,848, while in Syria, the reported number of dead was 3,553 in government and rebel-held areas.
Feb 11, 2023 07:16 PM IST
Turkey detains 12 over collapsed buildings after quake: report
Turkish police have detained 12 people over collapsed buildings in the southeastern provinces of Gaziantep and Sanliurfa, local media reported Saturday, following the huge quake that hit Turkey.
Feb 11, 2023 07:08 PM IST
Missing Indian national in quake-hit Turkey found dead under hotel debris
Body of Indian national missing since Turkey earthquake was found under hotel debris, says Indian Embassy.
Feb 11, 2023 06:54 PM IST
Five members of family in Turkey pulled alive from rubble 129 hours after the earthquake
Five members of a family in Turkey were pulled alive from rubble 129 hours after the earthquake, The Spectator Index reported.
Feb 11, 2023 06:26 PM IST
5 days in, survivors still found in quake-hit Turkey, Syria
Rescue teams in Turkey on Saturday pulled to safety a family of five who survived inside their collapsed home for five days following a major earthquake in a sprawling border region of Turkey and Syria. The death toll, however, was approaching 25,000, AP reported.
Feb 11, 2023 04:34 PM IST
WHO chief arrives in Syria's quake-hit Aleppo
The World Health Organistaion (WHO) chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has arrived in Syria's quake hit Aleppo, AFP reported.
Feb 11, 2023 04:22 PM IST
Rescue teams find more survivors of devastating quakes
Rescue teams using thermal cameras to locate signs of life continued to pull out survivors out of mounds of rubble Saturday, five days after a major earthquake struck a sprawling border region of Turkey and Syria. The death toll, however, was approaching 25,000.
Feb 11, 2023 03:42 PM IST
Turkish company to send ships to house 3,000 in earthquake zone
Turkey's Karadeniz Holding said on Saturday it would send two humanitarian aid ships that can each house 1,500 people to help the relief effort in the southern province of Hatay, hit by a major earthquake that has claimed more than 20,000 lives.
Feb 11, 2023 03:17 PM IST
No reports of Indians being trapped in quake-affected Turkey: Senior official
There are around 3,000 Indians are present in Turkey currently and not many of them are in earthquake-affected areas, whereas many have moved out, Indian ambassador to Turkey Virander Paul said on Saturday. He added that there is no information on Indians being trapped following the country's deadliest earthquake in two decades.
Feb 11, 2023 02:04 PM IST
Earthquake compounds Turkish president Erdogan's woes as election nears
Three months away from an election, Erdogan’s political future could hinge on how the public perceives his government's response to a similarly devastating natural disaster. Read more
Feb 11, 2023 01:54 PM IST
Death toll nears 25,000 mark
The number of dead in Turkey and Syria rose to 24,804 according to Turkish officials and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Bloomberg reported. Tens of thousands of people are still missing.
The death toll in Turkey exceeded that of the devastating 1999 earthquakes near Istanbul, when about 18,000 people died according to official figures.
Feb 11, 2023 01:50 PM IST
How Israel's real time technology is helping Turkey quake relief ops
Israeli volunteers engaged in relief efforts after the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria are harnessing cloud-based technology to enhance the emergency response, the Times of Israel reported. Read more
Feb 11, 2023 01:34 PM IST
Two women survive for days in earthquake rubble as death toll tops 24,150
Rescuers in Turkey pulled two women alive from the rubble of collapsed buildings after they were been trapped for 122 hours following the region's deadliest quake in two decades, authorities said on Saturday.
The death toll exceeded 24,150 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria, reported Reuters.
The rescued women were identified as Menekse Tabak, 70, and Masallah Cicek, 55.
Feb 11, 2023 12:16 PM IST
Aid trickles in as Turkey-Syria quake toll passes 24,000
International aid was trickling into parts of Turkey and Syria on Saturday amidst a winter freeze in the affected areas, which has hurt rescue efforts and compounded the suffering of millions of people, AFP reported.
At least 870,000 people urgently needed food in the two countries after the quake, which has left up to 5.3 million people homeless in Syria alone, the UN warned. The United Nations World Food Programme appealed for $77 million to provide food rations to at least 590,000 newly displaced people in Turkey and 284,000 in Syria.
Feb 11, 2023 11:28 AM IST
How NASA is helping in rescue operations in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is sharing its aerial images and data to assist rescue efforts in Turkey and Syria, which have been ravaged by earthquakes. Read more
Feb 11, 2023 09:08 AM IST
NDRF, Turkish Army rescue 8-year-old girl
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in coordination with the Turkish Army on Friday rescued an 8-year-old girl from earthquake-hit Turkey.
The girl was stuck alive under the rubble of a building flattened by the massive earthquake in Nurdagi, Gaziantep in Turkey.
Feb 11, 2023 08:09 AM IST
Cuba to send medics to Turkey, Syria
Cuban authorities in Havana on Friday evening said 32 medics were set to depart for Turkey, according to a Reuters report. Earlier in the week, Syrian ambassador Ghassan Obeid told Cuban state-run media that 27 Cuban medics would be headed to Syria.
Feb 11, 2023 06:39 AM IST
UN pledges $25 mn for Syria
The United Nations has pledged a $25 million grant for people in earthquake-stricken areas of Syria, AP reported. That’s in addition to a $25 million grant announced earlier this week for emergency operations in both Turkey and Syria.
U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said Friday the new grant from the U.N. emergency fund would help meet the urgent needs of hundreds of thousands of Syrians.
Feb 11, 2023 06:12 AM IST
Rescuers rejoice as more quake survivors emerge from rubble
Six relatives huddled in a small air pocket, a desperate teenager who drank his own urine, two frightened sisters comforted by a pop song as they waited for rescuers.
These earthquake survivors were among more than a dozen people pulled out of the rubble alive Friday after spending over four days trapped in frigid darkness following the disaster that struck Turkey and Syria.
The unlikely rescues offered fleeting moments of joy amid a catastrophe that has killed 24,000 people, injured at least 80,000 others and left millions homeless, reported AP.
Feb 11, 2023 05:34 AM IST
Here is the latest on the situation in quake-hit Turkey and Syria:
➡️ Combined death toll crosses 24,000
➡️ UN says 870,000 in urgent need of food
➡️ In Syria alone, up to 5.3 million people may have been made homeless