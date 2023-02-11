Home / World News / Turkey-Syria earthquake highlights: Survivors still being found as death toll tops 25,000

Turkey-Syria earthquake highlights: Survivors still being found as death toll tops 25,000

world news
Updated on Feb 11, 2023 08:26 PM IST

Turkey-Syria earthquake highlights: The number of dead in Turkey and Syria rose to 24,804 according to Turkish officials and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

A view shows a site of a collapsed building as the search for survivors continues in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Turkey
A view shows a site of a collapsed building as the search for survivors continues in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Turkey (REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Turkey-Syria earthquake live: Rescuers pulled earthquake survivors from the shattered remnants of buildings, including some who endured more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete after the disaster slammed Turkey and Syria. The number of dead in both countries rose to 24,804 according to Turkish officials and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which uses a network of activists on the ground. Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said authorities should have reacted faster to this week's huge earthquake.

The first UN aid deliveries arrived on Thursday in Syrian rebel-held zones, but chances of finding survivors have dimmed since the passing of the three-day mark that experts consider a critical period to save lives. Turkish soldiers have started patrolling parts of the quake zone against plundering and theft.

Tens of thousands of people were still missing. The number of injured in Turkey is over 80,000, according to the country’s disaster management authority. The deaths have surpassed the toll from a 2011 earthquake off Fukushima, Japan, that triggered a tsunami, killing more than 18,400.

Follow all the updates here:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 11, 2023 08:26 PM IST

    Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 25,000

    The death toll in Turkiye and Syria from the earthquake that struck five days ago has surpassed 25,000.

    Turkiye's president on Saturday raised the death toll in his country to 21,848, while in Syria, the reported number of dead was 3,553 in government and rebel-held areas.

  • Feb 11, 2023 07:16 PM IST

    Turkey detains 12 over collapsed buildings after quake: report

    Turkish police have detained 12 people over collapsed buildings in the southeastern provinces of Gaziantep and Sanliurfa, local media reported Saturday, following the huge quake that hit Turkey.

  • Feb 11, 2023 07:08 PM IST

    Missing Indian national in quake-hit Turkey found dead under hotel debris

    Body of Indian national missing since Turkey earthquake was found under hotel debris, says Indian Embassy.

  • Feb 11, 2023 06:54 PM IST

    Five members of family in Turkey pulled alive from rubble 129 hours after the earthquake

    Five members of a family in Turkey were pulled alive from rubble 129 hours after the earthquake, The Spectator Index reported. 

  • Feb 11, 2023 06:26 PM IST

    5 days in, survivors still found in quake-hit Turkey, Syria

    Rescue teams in Turkey on Saturday pulled to safety a family of five who survived inside their collapsed home for five days following a major earthquake in a sprawling border region of Turkey and Syria. The death toll, however, was approaching 25,000, AP reported.

  • Feb 11, 2023 04:34 PM IST

    WHO chief arrives in Syria's quake-hit Aleppo

    The World Health Organistaion (WHO) chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has arrived in Syria's quake hit Aleppo, AFP reported.

  • Feb 11, 2023 04:22 PM IST

    Rescue teams find more survivors of devastating quakes

    Rescue teams using thermal cameras to locate signs of life continued to pull out survivors out of mounds of rubble Saturday, five days after a major earthquake struck a sprawling border region of Turkey and Syria. The death toll, however, was approaching 25,000.

  • Feb 11, 2023 03:42 PM IST

    Turkish company to send ships to house 3,000 in earthquake zone

    Turkey's Karadeniz Holding said on Saturday it would send two humanitarian aid ships that can each house 1,500 people to help the relief effort in the southern province of Hatay, hit by a major earthquake that has claimed more than 20,000 lives.

  • Feb 11, 2023 03:17 PM IST

    No reports of Indians being trapped in quake-affected Turkey: Senior official

    There are around 3,000 Indians are present in Turkey currently and not many of them are in earthquake-affected areas, whereas many have moved out, Indian ambassador to Turkey Virander Paul said on Saturday. He added that there is no information on Indians being trapped following the country's deadliest earthquake in two decades.

  • Feb 11, 2023 02:04 PM IST

    Earthquake compounds Turkish president Erdogan's woes as election nears

    Three months away from an election, Erdogan’s political future could hinge on how the public perceives his government's response to a similarly devastating natural disaster. Read more

  • Feb 11, 2023 01:54 PM IST

    Death toll nears 25,000 mark

    The number of dead in Turkey and Syria rose to 24,804 according to Turkish officials and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Bloomberg reported. Tens of thousands of people are still missing.

    The death toll in Turkey exceeded that of the devastating 1999 earthquakes near Istanbul, when about 18,000 people died according to official figures.

  • Feb 11, 2023 01:50 PM IST

    How Israel's real time technology is helping Turkey quake relief ops

    Israeli volunteers engaged in relief efforts after the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria are harnessing cloud-based technology to enhance the emergency response, the Times of Israel reported. Read more

  • Feb 11, 2023 01:34 PM IST

    Two women survive for days in earthquake rubble as death toll tops 24,150

    Rescuers in Turkey pulled two women alive from the rubble of collapsed buildings after they were been trapped for 122 hours following the region's deadliest quake in two decades, authorities said on Saturday.

    The death toll exceeded 24,150 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria, reported Reuters.

    The rescued women were identified as Menekse Tabak, 70, and Masallah Cicek, 55. 

  • Feb 11, 2023 12:16 PM IST

    Aid trickles in as Turkey-Syria quake toll passes 24,000

    International aid was trickling into parts of Turkey and Syria on Saturday amidst a winter freeze in the affected areas, which has hurt rescue efforts and compounded the suffering of millions of people, AFP reported.

    At least 870,000 people urgently needed food in the two countries after the quake, which has left up to 5.3 million people homeless in Syria alone, the UN warned. The United Nations World Food Programme appealed for $77 million to provide food rations to at least 590,000 newly displaced people in Turkey and 284,000 in Syria.

  • Feb 11, 2023 11:28 AM IST

    How NASA is helping in rescue operations in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria

    The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is sharing its aerial images and data to assist rescue efforts in Turkey and Syria, which have been ravaged by earthquakes. Read more

  • Feb 11, 2023 09:08 AM IST

    NDRF, Turkish Army rescue 8-year-old girl

    National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in coordination with the Turkish Army on Friday rescued an 8-year-old girl from earthquake-hit Turkey.

    The girl was stuck alive under the rubble of a building flattened by the massive earthquake in Nurdagi, Gaziantep in Turkey.

  • Feb 11, 2023 08:09 AM IST

    Cuba to send medics to Turkey, Syria

    Cuban authorities in Havana on Friday evening said 32 medics were set to depart for Turkey, according to a Reuters report. Earlier in the week, Syrian ambassador Ghassan Obeid told Cuban state-run media that 27 Cuban medics would be headed to Syria.

  • Feb 11, 2023 06:39 AM IST

    UN pledges $25 mn for Syria

    The United Nations has pledged a $25 million grant for people in earthquake-stricken areas of Syria, AP reported. That’s in addition to a $25 million grant announced earlier this week for emergency operations in both Turkey and Syria.

    U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said Friday the new grant from the U.N. emergency fund would help meet the urgent needs of hundreds of thousands of Syrians. 

  • Feb 11, 2023 06:12 AM IST

    Rescuers rejoice as more quake survivors emerge from rubble

    Six relatives huddled in a small air pocket, a desperate teenager who drank his own urine, two frightened sisters comforted by a pop song as they waited for rescuers.

    These earthquake survivors were among more than a dozen people pulled out of the rubble alive Friday after spending over four days trapped in frigid darkness following the disaster that struck Turkey and Syria.

    The unlikely rescues offered fleeting moments of joy amid a catastrophe that has killed 24,000 people, injured at least 80,000 others and left millions homeless, reported AP.

  • Feb 11, 2023 05:34 AM IST

    Here is the latest on the situation in quake-hit Turkey and Syria:

    ➡️ Combined death toll crosses 24,000

    ➡️ UN says 870,000 in urgent need of food

    ➡️ In Syria alone, up to 5.3 million people may have been made homeless

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
turkey syria‬ earthquake + 1 more

Turkey-Syria earthquake deaths to top 50,000: UN relief chief's dire prediction

world news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 08:21 AM IST

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Martin Griffiths said, "I think it is difficult to estimate precisely as we need to get under the rubble but I'm sure it will double or more."

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: A man reacts next to rescuers in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Hatay, Turkey.(Reuters)
Turkey-Syria Earthquake: A man reacts next to rescuers in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Hatay, Turkey.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni
Close Story

Turkey-Syria Earthquake LIVE updates: Death toll surpasses 28,000-mark

world news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 08:41 AM IST

Turkey-Syria Earthquake LIVE updates: An Indian national missing since the earthquake in Turkey on February 6 was found dead under the debris of a hotel in Malatya.

Turkey-Syria Earthquake LIVE updates: Members of a rescue team work on the site of a collapsed building, as the search for survivors continues, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Iskenderun, Turkey.(Reuters)
Turkey-Syria Earthquake LIVE updates: Members of a rescue team work on the site of a collapsed building, as the search for survivors continues, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Iskenderun, Turkey.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

As Iran marks revolution anniversary, hackers interrupt state TV coverage

world news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 07:42 AM IST

The Islamic Republic marked the 44th anniversary of the Iranian revolution on Saturday with state-organised rallies, as anti-government hackers briefly interrupted a televised speech by President Ebrahim Raisi.

Iranian demonstrators carry posters of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and their national flag during the annual rally commemorating Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Iran(AP)
Iranian demonstrators carry posters of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and their national flag during the annual rally commemorating Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Iran(AP)
Reuters |
Close Story

Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro intends to return home in coming weeks

world news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 07:35 AM IST

The far-right politician has been in the US since arriving in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 31, the eve of the inauguration of his leftist rival, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, as Brazil's current president.

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro(Reuters)
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro(Reuters)
AP | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Close Story

‘Oh my goodness’: Kate Middleton may have done this to annoy Meghan Markle

world news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 07:07 AM IST

Kate Middleton: Even in the Netflix documentary ‘Harry and Meghan’, Meghan Markle said that Kate Middleton struggled to relax around her.

Kate Middleton: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) receives flowers as she leaves after visiting the Dracaena Centre in Falmouth, Cornwall.(AFP)
Kate Middleton: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) receives flowers as she leaves after visiting the Dracaena Centre in Falmouth, Cornwall.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni
Close Story

‘You misspoke’: Vladimir Putin chides official who said Russia not best country

world news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 07:41 AM IST

Vladimir Putin: The video was shared by Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin News: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen.(Reuters)
Vladimir Putin News: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni
Close Story

Chinese woman ‘buys’ uninhabited Japan island, triggering alarm: Report

world news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 06:37 AM IST

Okinawa Island: The island is located north of the Okinawa main island and a part of it is also owned by a Tokyo-based consulting firm, the report said.

Okinawa Island: Okinawa island is seen.
Okinawa Island: Okinawa island is seen.
ByMallika Soni
Close Story

Ukraine holds defence along frontline in Donetsk region as battle rages

world news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 06:24 AM IST

Ukraine's commander-in-chief of Armed Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said Russia carries out some 50 attacks daily in Donetsk, a region in Ukraine's southeast that Moscow has been trying to occupy fully.

A Ukrainian serviceman attends a joint drills of armed forces, national guard and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) near the border with Belarus on Saturday.(Reuters)
A Ukrainian serviceman attends a joint drills of armed forces, national guard and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) near the border with Belarus on Saturday.(Reuters)
Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Close Story

‘Drive to clean up govt would continue’: Zelensky as he sacks top official

world news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 06:23 AM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday issued a decree sacking a senior security figure and said separately that his drive to clean up the government would continue.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky(AFP)
Reuters |
Close Story

‘Unidentified’ object shot down over Canada with US help: Top points

world news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 08:18 AM IST

Canada Mystery ‘Object’: Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau that said he ordered the takedown of the object, tweeting, "Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled, and a US F-22 successfully fired at the object.

Canada Mystery ‘Object’: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen. (AP)
Canada Mystery ‘Object’: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen. (AP)
ByMallika Soni
Close Story

Germany to issue 3-month emergency visas to Turkey, Syria earthquake victims

world news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 05:42 AM IST

Germany will grant three-month visas to Turkish and Syrian earthquake victims with family in the country, the interior minister said on Saturday.

Rescuers pull out a woman from a collapsed building on Thursday, 87 hours after the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, (AP)
Rescuers pull out a woman from a collapsed building on Thursday, 87 hours after the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, (AP)
AFP |
Close Story

'Unidentified object' shot down over Canada, says Trudeau

world news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 04:15 AM IST

The operation came one week after US forces downed an alleged Chinese spy balloon that had sparked a fresh diplomatic rift with Beijing.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (REUTERS)
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (REUTERS)
AFP |
Close Story

Caught on camera: In Pakistan, mob lynches man accused of blasphemy

world news
Published on Feb 11, 2023 10:04 PM IST

The mob stormed the police station at Warburton, Nankana Sahib, about 80 km from Lahore, and took custody of Waris Issa stripped him naked, and dragged him into the streets before beating him to death.

Several video clips of the incident also went viral on social media.
Several video clips of the incident also went viral on social media.
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Close Story

For 129 hours, 5 in Turkey family were trapped under debris, rescued

world news
Published on Feb 11, 2023 09:23 PM IST

Rescuers first extricated mother and daughter Havva and Fatmagul Aslan from among a mound of debris. The teams later reached the father, Hasan Aslan, but he insisted that his other daughter, Zeynep, and son Saltik Bugra be saved first.

Tens of thousands of local and international rescue workers are still scouring through flattened neighbourhoods despite freezing weather.(AP)
Tens of thousands of local and international rescue workers are still scouring through flattened neighbourhoods despite freezing weather.(AP)
ByKanishka Singharia
Close Story

Canadian government appeals order to repatriate Canadians held in Syria

world news
Published on Feb 11, 2023 08:06 PM IST

The Canadian Government is appealing an order from a Federal court to bring back four men held in Syria as possible members of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, also known as Daesh.

HT Image
HT Image
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out