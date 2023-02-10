Watch: Trapped under debris for 4 days, dog rescued in earthquake-hit Turkey

After powerful earthquakes devastated Turkey and Syria earlier this week, killing nearly 23,000 people, visuals of rescue operations are now winning hearts on social media. One of them is a video showing a dog named 'Pamuk' being rescued in Turkey’s Hatay.

In the 50-second clip, rescuers could be seen feeding water to a white dog, which seems injured with a blood-smeared mouth, and carefully pulling it out from the concrete debris.

In the same province, a 10-day-old baby, buried under rubble was saved along with his mother. The rescue teams wrapped the baby with a shiny thermal blanket and carried it to a field medical centre.

On Friday, at least seven children were rescued, lifting the spirits of weary crews, who also saved many adults.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described the powerful earthquake as “one of the greatest disasters our nation has faced in its history,” reported AP.

Touring the province of Adiyaman on Friday, Erdogan assured that search-and-rescue efforts would continue until no one is left trapped beneath the rubble.

Meanwhile, Syrian President Bashar Assad accused Western countries of politicising his country's humanitarian crisis as he said, “The West has no humanitarianism, therefore politicising the situation in Syria is something they would naturally do.”

The first earthquake - 7.8 on the Richter scale - struck Monday near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, which is home to around two million people. This was followed by another of 7.5 magnitude that hit the city of Kahramanmaras, and then a third, a fourth and a fifth.

(With agency inputs)