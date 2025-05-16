Huge fire, ‘multiple explosions’ heard near former Royal Air Force airfield

A large fire has broken out at the site of a former RAF base in Oxfordshire, with witnesses reporting loud explosions and thick black smoke billowing from the site. Smoke was seen and explosions heard at the scene of the blaze at Bicester(PA )

Some 10 fire and rescue crews are tackling the blaze in Bicester, which has prompted a major response and warnings for local residents to stay indoors.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “10 fire and rescue crews are currently attending an ongoing serious incident at Bicester Motion from 18:39 this evening. “We would advise people to avoid the area, and for local residents to remain indoors and shut all windows until further notice.”

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 18.57 this evening to reports of a serious incident at Bicester Motion. “We sent a robust command structure to support staff and are currently on scene as the incident is ongoing.”

Local councillor Sam Holland said the blaze is at Bicester Motion, a historic motoring and aviation centre situated on the former airbase. It is home to more than 50 specialist businesses focused on classic car restoration and engineering.

“I saw it (the fire) from a distance,” Mr Holland told the PA news agency. “There’s lots of emergency vehicles. “Bicester Motion were meeting there earlier. I had spoken to someone as they were leaving.

"I hope there is nobody hurt or worse.” Historic England claim the iconic airfield is “the most complete and strongly representative example of an RAF airbase” in Britain. Bicester Motion said in a statement: “Further to the incident, emergency services have been called and are attending on-site.

“We appreciate the concern from local residents and wish to communicate that the company is working with the emergency services. At their direction the site will be closed today and over the weekend. A further statement will be made as appropriate.”

Oxfordshire County Council said the nearby Buckingham Road, Skimmingdish Lane, the A4421 and the A4095 were all closed until further notice, with likely “delays and disruption to journeys in and around Bicester”.

A social media user shared images of massive black plumes of smoke coming from the site – adding they had heard “multiple explosions”. Kieran McGurk, a product director who lives opposite Bicester Motion – formerly known as Bicester Heritage – said he heard “multiple bangs” and saw a plume of smoke while out walking.

He told PA: “As we walked home and got closer to the smoke it seemed to get blacker and we heard the sirens. “Multiple fire engines and police cars went past us and as we got to the corner at the bottom of the road ash started to fall and you could see the sheer scale of what was happening.

“Loud bangs have been constantly going off and multiple helicopters are still circling the site.” The cause of the fire is not yet known.