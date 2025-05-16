What does 8647 mean? James Comey deletes controversial Instagram photo, says 'I oppose violence'

Former FBI Director James Comey sparked controversy on social media after posting a photo of a shell formation on Instagram that appeared to read “8647.” The image quickly drew accusations from some users, who claimed it was a veiled threat to “eliminate” President Donald Trump. James Comey posted a photo of a shell formation that appeared to read “8647.” (Instagram/ James Comey)

Amid the backlash, Comey deleted the post and issued a public statement to clarify his intent.

“I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message. I didn't realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down,” he wrote on Instagram.

What does 8647 mean?

The number 86 is American slang that generally means to “get rid of,” “eject,” or “remove.” Meanwhile, 47 may be a reference to the 47th President of the United States. This interpretation fueled speculation that “8647” implied a threat to “eliminate” Trump.

Reactions

Donald Trump Jr slammed Comey, writing, “Just James Comey casually calling for my dad to be murdered. This is who the Dem-Media worships. Demented!!!!”

Trump ally Laura Loomer also criticized him, saying, "Former FBI Director James Comey @Comey just posted this on his Instagram 2 hours ago, with the caption “cool shell formation on my beach walk”. It’s a pic of shells in the form of “86 47”. This is a call for the assassination of President Trump by the former FBI Director!"

An X user commented, “He expects us to believe that he a man that was I charge of the FBI is unaware of gang/ mafia code speak? I don’t buy it, I think it should warrant an investigation at bare minimum… James Comey is a vindictive person and dangerous!”

Another user wrote, “This code has been in use for over 3 months now. He knows what it means, and he knows other people have been arrested over it.”

Secret Service and DHS investigating post

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said the Secret Service and DHS are investigating James Comey’s Instagram post.

“Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey just called for the assassination of POTUS Trump. DHS and Secret Service is investigating this threat and will respond appropriately,” Noem wrote on X.