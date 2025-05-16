Ex-FBI chief James Comey accused of plotting Trump assassination after ‘8647’ post

Former FBI Director James Comey was accused of calling for President Donald Trump's ‘assassination’ after he posted a shell formation image, reading ‘8647’, on Instagram. The president's eldest son, Trump Jr, was among the first ones to make the allegations on social media. Comey has not responded to the claims yet. Former FBI chief James Comey was accused of plotting Trump's assassination(File/AP)

Comey, on Thursday, posted a photo from the beach. He had discovered a formation out of seashells, appearing to look like ‘8647’. The 64-year-old wrote in the caption: ‘Cool shell formation on my beach walk’.

Soon after Comey's post was out, it went viral. Several social media users claimed that the former FBI head was calling for President Trump's assassination.

“Just James Comey casually calling for my dad to be murdered. This is who the Dem-Media worships. Demented!!!!” Donald Trump Jr wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Former FBI Director James Comey @Comey just posted this on his Instagram 2 hours ago, with the caption “cool shell formation on my beach walk”. It’s a pic of shells in the form of “86 47”. This is a call for the assassination of President Trump by the former FBI Director!” staunch Trump supporter Laura Loomer tweeted.

“I trust everyone is clocking what former FBI Dir James Comey is implying here (posted to Instagram at roughly 3:30 PM EST today) because it ain't good. This is 100% a plea for someone to murder Trump,” a third person added.

One social media user asked xAI agent Grok about the meaning of the numbers 8647. The bot said: "The breakdown is "86" meaning "get rid of" and "47" referring to the 47th president—Donald Trump, in his second term as of 2025. So, 8647 signals opposition to Trump, a sentiment that aligns with Comey’s rocky history with him."

However, there is no concrete evidence to back the assassination or murder claims. The White House is yet to respond to these claims on social media.