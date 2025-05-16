Menu Explore
Will James Comey be arrested over '8647' Instagram post? FBI, Secret Service launch probe

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 16, 2025 05:44 AM IST

Former FBI Director James Comey's ‘86 47’ Instagram post has drawn accusations from MAGA supporters suggesting a threat against Donald Trump.

Former FBI Director James Comey found himself in murky water on Thursday after posting what some MAGA supporters claimed was a cryptic threat against Donald Trump.

Controversy arose after James Comey posted a photo interpreted by MAGA supporters as a threat to Donald Trump.(X/ James Comey)
Controversy arose after James Comey posted a photo interpreted by MAGA supporters as a threat to Donald Trump.(X/ James Comey)

Comey shared a photo on Instagram showing rocks arranged on a beach to read “86 47,” with the caption, “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.” That simple image quickly spiralled into controversy. MAGAs flooded social media with accusations, arguing that “86” is slang for getting rid of someone and “47” refers to Trump being the 47th president if re-elected. They interpreted the post as a veiled threat to “eliminate” Trump.

The White House responded by saying the post was “being taken seriously,” and the White House officials confirmed that both the FBI and the Secret Service are now looking into the matter.

ALSO READ| What does 8647 mean? James Comey deletes controversial Instagram photo, says 'I oppose violence'

Kristi Noem, the Homeland Security Secretary, announced on Thursday that federal investigators are examining a social media post by the former FBI Director.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

