Will James Comey be arrested over '8647' Instagram post? FBI, Secret Service launch probe

Former FBI Director James Comey found himself in murky water on Thursday after posting what some MAGA supporters claimed was a cryptic threat against Donald Trump. Controversy arose after James Comey posted a photo interpreted by MAGA supporters as a threat to Donald Trump.(X/ James Comey)

Comey shared a photo on Instagram showing rocks arranged on a beach to read “86 47,” with the caption, “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.” That simple image quickly spiralled into controversy. MAGAs flooded social media with accusations, arguing that “86” is slang for getting rid of someone and “47” refers to Trump being the 47th president if re-elected. They interpreted the post as a veiled threat to “eliminate” Trump.

The White House responded by saying the post was “being taken seriously,” and the White House officials confirmed that both the FBI and the Secret Service are now looking into the matter.

Kristi Noem, the Homeland Security Secretary, announced on Thursday that federal investigators are examining a social media post by the former FBI Director.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}