Home / World News / Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim says cabinet line-up to be announced soon: Report

Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim says cabinet line-up to be announced soon: Report

world news
Published on Dec 02, 2022 12:47 PM IST

Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim was appointed as premier by Malaysia's king last week, after an election that saw no coalition winning a simple majority.

Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim was appointed as premier by Malaysia's king.(AP)
Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim was appointed as premier by Malaysia's king.(AP)
Reuters |

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will announce his cabinet line-up on Friday, state news agency Bernama reported.

The report did not state what time the announcement would be made.

Read more: Elon Musk confirms Kanye West’s twitter account suspended after this post

Anwar was appointed as premier by Malaysia's king last week, after an election that saw no coalition winning a simple majority.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malaysia
malaysia

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out