Man murders three women in London with a crossbow

The British police are on the lookout for a man believed to be armed with a crossbow. The man, identified as Kyle Clifford, allegedly murdered three women in a house in London. The women were found seriously injured by the police. Despite the police's and ambulance crew's efforts to save the victims, the women were pronounced dead at the site (File photo)

Carol Hunt, the wife of the BBC commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, were found by the Hertfordshire Police at their residency in Bushey.

The women were found seriously injured. Despite the police's and ambulance crew's efforts to save the victims, the women were pronounced dead at the site, reported AP.

Jon Simpson, Chief Superintendent of the Hertfordshire Police, said Clifford targeted the women.

Superintendent Simpson also said that armed police officers and special search teams are involved in the probe.

“We have extensive police resources deployed to various locations in North London and also the Bushey area of Hertfordshire,” said Superintendent Simpson in a press conference.

He added, “The manhunt also involves armed police officers and specialist search teams responding at pace in the wake of what has been a horrific incident, involving what is currently believed to be a crossbow and other weapons may also have been used.”

The police have not released information on whether Clifford, a native of London, was connected to the women.

The Hertfordshire police have warned the public that Clifford might still be armed and it might not be wise to approach him.

The superintendent also warned Clifford. “Kyle, if you are seeing or hearing this, please make contact with the police,” he said.

(With inputs from news agencies)