Nafe Singh murder: Probing role of UK-based gangster Sangwan, says police

The Jhajjar police are probing the role of UK-based gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu, a native of Delhi. Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain said they are probing the murder of INLD state chief Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker Jai Kisan thoroughly and all accused will be arrested soon. Kapil Sangwan is also closely associated with the Bishnoi gang

Interpol had issued a red corner notice against gangster Kapil Sangwan, based in the UK, in July last year. Kapil Sangwan runs his own gang in Delhi NCR. He is also closely associated with the Bishnoi gang. In June 2021, Delhi Police requested the CBI Interpol branch to issue a red corner notice (RCN) against gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu. According to the cops, Kapil has been making several extortion calls from the United Kingdom.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“We got many leads and some persons have also been picked up for questioning,” the SP added.

The white I-20 car used in the crime to kill Nafe Singh and a party worker, has a Faridabad registration number and its owner Monu is at large, said the police. A senior police official said the owner was involved in the business of selling and purchasing vehicles. The police are conducting raids to arrest him.

Chautala slams state govt over law and order

Slamming the BJP-JJP coalition government over alleged poor law and order situation, INLD patriarch and former chief minister OP Chautala said Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP government is responsible for the murder of INLD state chief and the party worker.

Chautala visited Nafe’s house in Bahadurgarh and expressed grief over his demise and later he went to Jai Kisan’s house at Mandothi village to pay condolences and meet the bereaved family.

Coming down heavily on the BJP-JJP government, Chautala said Nafe was killed as the state government and administration did not give him security cover and the assailants took advantage of the same.

“In Rohtak, Bahadurgarh and Sonepat, there are several people who used to execute such gruesome incidents in lieu of money and the police have failed on all fronts. Nafe’s demise is a big loss for our party and he had been raising the voice of poor and marginalised sections of the society,” Chautala added.

Accused ex-MLA says he has threat to life

Former BJP legislator from Bahadurgarh Naresh Kaushik, who is among 15 accused booked in the murder of INLD state president Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker Jai Kisan, said he has life threat and he demanded police security.

“I had met Rathee at a programme three hours before his murder. The central bureau of investigation (CBI) should probe the matter from every angle and punish the culprits behind the double murder. I have a life threat and I sought police security,” he added.