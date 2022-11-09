Man throws eggs at King Charles, Queen consort in York, detained | Watch

Police in the United Kingdom detained a man Wednesday for throwing eggs at King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla during a public engagement in northern England.

Videos circulating on social media showed at least three eggs flying past the British monarch as he greets people. In one video, an unfazed Charles looks on as an egg goes flying past, smiles, and continues greeting people.

The royal couple were at the historic Micklegate Bar in the city of York in northeast England.

Also read: ‘You can’t kill IK chor’: Pro-Imran graffiti painted on Nawaz Sharif's office in UK

In the video some people can be heard chanting 'God save the King' and, to the man who threw the eggs, 'shame on you'.

As police rushed to drag the man away, Charles and Camilla smiled and continued their engagement - a traditional ceremony by the Lord Mayor of York to welcome the new king to the city, news agency Reuters reported.

The way King Charles did not even break a sweat over that man throwing egg is the prize for me.😂😂The Royal family is made of stronger stuff than politicians, thats for sure. There will always be one 🤡, So 😎

pic.twitter.com/aKcbuWYtm4 — Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) November 9, 2022

Charles - who was crowned in September after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II - is on a two-day tour of northern England.

Also read: Two ‘Just Stop Oil’ protesters scale major UK bridge causing huge traffic delays

This isn't the first time Charles (or the royal family) has had to face eggs thrown at him. In 1995, he was on walkabout in central Dublin in Ireland when he faced an eggy threat. Earlier this year protesters threw eggs at the late Queen's car in Nottingham in central England.