Mars facts: What do we know about the Red planet so far? How does it compare with Earth?
- Earlier this month, Nasa safely landed its Perseverance rover in the Jezero Crater, determined as an ancient lakebed that formed billions of years ago.
Several countries, including India and the United States, are continuously working on their Mars mission to explore habitability and seek signs of life on the Red planet. Earlier this month, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration safely landed its Perseverance rover in the Jezero Crater, determined as an ancient lakebed that formed billions of years ago.
According to Nasa’s Mars exploration program, the crater was filled with water to form a deep lake, which dried up as the climate of the planet changed. Perseverance rover will be used to explore the rocks of the ancient lake bed and return samples through future missions. While it’s too cold and dry for life to exist today on the Martian surface, humans want to learn whether life ever existed on the Red planet.
How does Mars compare with Earth?
The atmosphere of Earth primarily consists of nitrogen and oxygen while the Martian atmosphere has mostly carbon dioxide. Earth has only one moon, the natural satellite revolving around the planet, while Mars has two moons - Phobos and Deimos - which are extremely small in size as compared to that of Earth’s.
It would take more than six identical Mars to fill the volume of Earth, which also impacts the gravitational force observed in the Martian atmosphere. If a person weighs 100 kilograms on Earth, the individual would weigh around 38 kilograms on Mars, given the gravitational force on the Red planet is 0.375 times of Earth.
While the scientists are still exploring the exact structure of Mars, the core of the Red planet may be similar to Earth’s, according to Nasa. Martian atmosphere is 99 per cent less dense than Earth's and the average temperature is -81 degrees Fahrenheit, extremely low when compared to Earth's.
Read | High-definition, zoomable view of Mars captured by Nasa's Perseverance rover
Here are some of the other parameters:
Average speed in orbiting Sun
Earth - 93 million miles
Mars - 142 million miles
Diameter
Earth - 7,926 miles
Mars - 4,220 miles
Length of Year
Earth - 365.25 days
Mars - 687 Earth days
Length of Day
Earth - 23 hours 56 minutes
Mars - 24 hours 37 minutes
Tilt of Axis
Earth - 23.5 degrees
Mars - 25 degrees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 crisis leaves tribes without US recognition at higher risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global growth to be hit if IP norms not waived to deal with Covid-19: India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mars facts: What do we know about Red planet? How does it compare with Earth?
- Earlier this month, Nasa safely landed its Perseverance rover in the Jezero Crater, determined as an ancient lakebed that formed billions of years ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FDA set to approve J&J’s single-dose Covid vaccine, the third for US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Growing tension in Minneapolis as trial looms in George Floyd's death
- Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz, both Democrats, were sharply criticized for failing to move faster to stop last summer's looting and destruction.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Undocumented immigrants should be vaccinated without ICE fear: Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunak plots tax raid to plug UK deficit, risking Tory rage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar ambassador to UN fired after he urged to reverse military coup: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka's end to forced cremations of Covid-19 dead on hold: official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladeshi writer, detained over anti-govt social media posts, dies in jail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Internet disruption reported in southeast Iran amid unrest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plunging Covid-19 test demand may leave US with supply glut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New climate pledges 'far short' of meeting Paris Agreement goals: UN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against Covid mutations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Capitol rioters tell court Donald Trump 'summoned' them to instigate Jan 6 riots
- While experts say blaming Trump may not get their clients off the hook, it may help at sentencing when they ask the judge for leniency.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox