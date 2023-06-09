Home / World News / Meet ‘Sultan of Slowjamastan’, who created a ‘country’ in the US where Crocs are banned

Meet ‘Sultan of Slowjamastan’, who created a ‘country’ in the US where Crocs are banned

ByYagya Sharma
Jun 09, 2023 09:03 PM IST

According to Williams, Slowjamastan technically meets the criteria for a sovereign nation-state as defined by the 1933 Montevideo Convention.

Randy “R Dub!” Williams, a late-night “slow jams” DJ from San Diego has created his own land-locked ‘country’ in the US and now refers to himself as “the Sultan of Slowjamastan." On why he decided to form his own ‘country’, Williams told CNN, "I like to put it simply, I ran out of countries, so I created my own.”

The time zone of the country is SST (Slowjamastan Standard Time).(Slowjamastan.org)
The time zone of the country is SST (Slowjamastan Standard Time).(Slowjamastan.org)

With just a single UN recognised nation left to visit, he decided to buy an 11.07-acre plot of empty arid land in the California desert to make a ‘country’. A broadcaster by night, Williams has spent his life attempting to visit every country in the world, the outlet reported.

The official name of his country, which is named after his radio show, is “The United Territories of the Sovereign Nation of The People’s Republic of Slowjamastan.”

Slowjamastan officially declared independence from the United States of America at 12:26pm on December 1, 2021, as Williams broadcasted the secession live from his open-air government “office” in Dublândia, the capital of his country.

The bizarre rules

One can not wear Crocs in this country. “Punishment for violation: We will forcibly remove a “Croc” and beat you over the head with it,” reads the micronation's website.

All citizens and visitors must know the difference between “your” and “you’re,” it further adds. People are also not allowed to put their feet on the dashboard.

Slowjamastan's citizens

The Republic of Slowjamastan claims over 500 registered citizens, while 4,500 more are said to have been conditionally approved or are waiting in line for citizenship.

Williams said he is working on creating diplomatic ties with other countries, and he’s had his Slowjamastan passport stamped by 16 different countries on his recent travels, including South Africa, New Zealand, Vanuatu, and the United States.

Ambitious plans

He said plans to raise enough funds to build “a lazy river, an armadillo farm, an all-you-can-eat Mongolian BBQ establishment and, of course, a giant statue/monument of The Great Leader (me).”

According to Williams, Slowjamastan technically meets the criteria for a sovereign nation-state as defined by the 1933 Montevideo Convention, which is typically cited as the best definition of a country.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
california desert united states
california desert united states
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out