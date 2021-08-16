Military evacuation flights resume, total anarchy in Kabul

Military evacuation flights have resumed from Kabul airport even as anarchy reigns supreme in the Afghan capital with assorted insurgent and extremists group setting up check posts enroute to the airport and all evacuees at the mercy of the sundry Islamists.

While India is awaiting its turn to evacuate its diplomats and key people, reports from Kabul indicate utter chaos with the Taliban cadre firing bullets to even regulate traffic and with no government to enforce the law. “The Taliban is trying to tell everyone that they will not take retaliatory or vengeful measures against anyone but the public is not convinced. To add to their fears, the Taliban is going door to door in Kabul with a list of government officials and journalists who wrote or spoke against them in the past,” said a civilian on phone from Kabul.

After the mayhem at the Kabul international airport earlier on Monday, the US have taken control of the Air Traffic Control and technical area and are only allowing military flights to evacuate people with hundreds of Afghans waiting at the tarmac for their turn. The mood is very grim in Kabul with majority Afghans blaming the US forces for abandoning them to the extremists.

However, diplomats in Kabul blame British Army Chief Nick Carter for blindsiding the US and cutting out a bad deal with the Taliban, leading to the ensuing chaos. The Chinese, Pakistanis and Russians, on their part, are enjoying their schadenfreude moment at the cost of the Joe Biden administration. It is another matter that the first decision to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan was taken by then President Barack Obama (Joe Biden was his Vice President) in June 22, 2011, speech on surge and then withdrawal of troops by 2014.

According to Kabul watchers, the situation in Afghan capital is extremely precarious with sundry extremist and terrorist groups affiliated to so-called Islamic state, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Tayebba (LeT) setting up road-blocks all over the city and making outlandish demands on hapless commuters. That a large section of Kabulites want to be evacuated is also a reflection on the popularity of the those who according to Pakistan PM delivered Afghanistan from 20 years of slavery.

It appears from chaos in Kabul that even Taliban has various chapters with each group reporting to a different leader or group. While the name of Mullah Abdul Ghani Barader is being pushed for President of Emirate of Afghanistan, the decision on who will be the religious leader is still not clear with idealogue Haibatullah Akhundzada and Mullah Yaqoob, son of last Ameer-ul-Momeen Mullah Omar, in contention along with Sirajuddin Haqqani, the head of the most-dreaded Haqqani network terrorist group.















