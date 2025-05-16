Minnesota tornado warning: When will twister hit Minneapolis, Coon Rapids and Blaine - Latest here

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado alert for several Minnesota cities, including Minnesota, Coon Rapids and Blaine. The alert lasts till 2:45 PM CDT, the agency added. Earlier in the day, the NWS's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, issued a Tornado Watch at 12:45 PM CDT, covering portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin. The watch remains in effect until 8:00 PM CDT, warning residents of the potential for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, and hazardous weather conditions. A tornado warning was issued in Minneapolis and other parts of Minnesota (X)

In Minnesota, the watch includes 34 counties: Aitkin, Anoka, Benton, Carver, Cass, Chisago, Crow Wing, Dakota, Douglas, Goodhue, Grant, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Otter Tail, Pine, Pope, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Wabasha, Wadena, Washington, Wilkin, Winona, and Wright. In Wisconsin, 20 counties are affected: Barron, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, and Washburn.

Several locals and storm chasers posted videos of a tornado approaching the Minneapolis area on social media.

The Storm Prediction Center advises residents to stay vigilant, as conditions are favorable for tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. The watch area includes urban centers like Minneapolis (Hennepin County) and St. Paul (Ramsey County) in Minnesota, and Eau Claire and La Crosse in Wisconsin, heightening concerns for populated areas. Weather officials urge preparedness, including monitoring local forecasts and having a safety plan.

The National Weather Service offices in Duluth (DLH), La Crosse (ARX), Minneapolis (MPX), and Fargo (FGF) are coordinating alerts. Residents are encouraged to follow updates via NOAA Weather Radio, local news, or official NWS channels. No specific tornadoes have been reported yet, but the watch signals a significant risk through early evening.